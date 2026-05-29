Magyars demand guarantees from Ukraine to fulfill Orban's 11 conditions regarding the Hungarian national minority

Hungary's consent to the opening of negotiation clusters for Ukraine is possible only after Kyiv guarantees the fulfillment of the 11 conditions regarding the Hungarian national minority in Ukraine set by Budapest during the previous government of Viktor Orban.

Magyars want Ukraine to fulfill Orban's 11 demands

This was stated by Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar after a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on May 29.

Magyar demands guarantees from Ukraine of fulfilling 11 demands on national minorities before Hungary agrees to open negotiation clusters for Kyiv. Share

The Prime Minister recalled that he has repeatedly emphasized in the media the direct connection between the opening of clusters for Ukraine and resolving the issues of the Hungarian minority.

In fact, the most important thing for us is that we want to receive a guarantee that the Hungarians, who live in Ukraine in the amount of one hundred thousand people, will again be able to use their native language... in school, in the cultural sphere, in the administration. Peter Magyar Prime Minister of Hungary

We have an 11-point proposal that is not new to the Ukrainian government. It typically deals with educational, cultural and linguistic rights. We expect the Ukrainian government to implement it. Share

He stressed that "this is nothing special" — in Europe and other parts of the world, minorities "can use their native language — whether it's an orphan, a student, a mayor, or someone else."

Magyar stated that the technical level of negotiations with Ukraine is "very promising," and several stages of negotiations have already passed.