EU demands that Hungary lift ban on Ukrainian agricultural imports

Official Brussels is trying to get Hungary and other European Union countries to lift their unilateral measures banning the import of agricultural products from Ukraine.

The EU is trying to make concessions for Ukraine

European Commission spokesperson Thomas Rainier spoke about the negotiations with Hungary.

Official Brussels demands that the new Hungarian leader, Peter Magyar, lift the recently renewed ban on some agricultural imports from Ukraine.

We call on the relevant member states to lift their unilateral measures, and we continue to engage with them to ensure this outcome,” Rainier stressed. Share

As the EC spokesperson noted, the European Commission does not consider such measures necessary, as they could fragment the single market.

In particular, the situation may worsen following the recent comprehensive update of the EU-Ukraine Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area (DCFTA) Agreement between the EU and Ukraine.