Official Brussels is trying to get Hungary and other European Union countries to lift their unilateral measures banning the import of agricultural products from Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The updated EU-Ukraine Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area Agreement provides sufficient safeguards, making additional import bans unnecessary.
- EU continues to engage with member states to abolish national measures that hinder trade with Ukraine.
The EU is trying to make concessions for Ukraine
European Commission spokesperson Thomas Rainier spoke about the negotiations with Hungary.
Official Brussels demands that the new Hungarian leader, Peter Magyar, lift the recently renewed ban on some agricultural imports from Ukraine.
As the EC spokesperson noted, the European Commission does not consider such measures necessary, as they could fragment the single market.
In particular, the situation may worsen following the recent comprehensive update of the EU-Ukraine Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area (DCFTA) Agreement between the EU and Ukraine.
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