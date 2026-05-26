EU demands that Hungary lift ban on Ukrainian agricultural imports
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Economics
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EU demands that Hungary lift ban on Ukrainian agricultural imports

The EU is trying to make concessions for Ukraine
Читати українською

Official Brussels is trying to get Hungary and other European Union countries to lift their unilateral measures banning the import of agricultural products from Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • The updated EU-Ukraine Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area Agreement provides sufficient safeguards, making additional import bans unnecessary.
  • EU continues to engage with member states to abolish national measures that hinder trade with Ukraine.

The EU is trying to make concessions for Ukraine

European Commission spokesperson Thomas Rainier spoke about the negotiations with Hungary.

Official Brussels demands that the new Hungarian leader, Peter Magyar, lift the recently renewed ban on some agricultural imports from Ukraine.

We call on the relevant member states to lift their unilateral measures, and we continue to engage with them to ensure this outcome,” Rainier stressed.

As the EC spokesperson noted, the European Commission does not consider such measures necessary, as they could fragment the single market.

In particular, the situation may worsen following the recent comprehensive update of the EU-Ukraine Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area (DCFTA) Agreement between the EU and Ukraine.

"Given the strength and protection clearly provided by the updated DCFTA last year, including a safeguard clause that can be activated if additional imports cause serious difficulties either in the EU as a whole or in individual Member States, we do not believe that these steps are necessary. We of course continue to demand the abolition of the national measures that are still in force," stressed Thomas Rainier.

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