Trump's team figured out how to save Orban from prison

US President Donald Trump's team is actively considering how to protect the American leader's ally, former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, from prosecution at home. One of the most likely scenarios is appointing Orban to a position at the United Nations.

Orban fears Magyar revenge and asks Trump for help

As the Vsquare publication managed to find out, it is the position at the UN that will make it possible to guarantee Viktor Orbank diplomatic immunity.

As of today, this is the best of all possible options for the Trump team.

In addition to the White House, Argentine President Javier Milley may also stand up for Viktor Orbán.

His support is important because of the competition for the seat of the next UN Secretary-General, whose favorite is Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, an Argentine close to Milley. Share

Moreover, it is emphasized that it is the position at the UN that will ensure the former leader of Hungary a job in New York.

Journalists have information that Viktor Orban will soon travel to the United States for the World Cup.

What's important to understand is that his daughter and son-in-law have been living in the States for a year.

Orban himself continues to bravadoly assure that he is not afraid of persecution from the new Hungarian authorities.