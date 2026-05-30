US President Donald Trump's team is actively considering how to protect the American leader's ally, former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, from prosecution at home. One of the most likely scenarios is appointing Orban to a position at the United Nations.
Points of attention
- Orban's upcoming visit to the US, coupled with his family ties in the country, underscores the significance of the potential diplomatic appointment in defusing any legal challenges he may face.
- Despite Orban's public assurance of abiding by laws and oaths, his proactive measures to seek diplomatic immunity reflect a deeper concern over potential Magyar revenge and prosecution.
Orban fears Magyar revenge and asks Trump for help
As the Vsquare publication managed to find out, it is the position at the UN that will make it possible to guarantee Viktor Orbank diplomatic immunity.
As of today, this is the best of all possible options for the Trump team.
In addition to the White House, Argentine President Javier Milley may also stand up for Viktor Orbán.
Moreover, it is emphasized that it is the position at the UN that will ensure the former leader of Hungary a job in New York.
Journalists have information that Viktor Orban will soon travel to the United States for the World Cup.
What's important to understand is that his daughter and son-in-law have been living in the States for a year.
Orban himself continues to bravadoly assure that he is not afraid of persecution from the new Hungarian authorities.
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-