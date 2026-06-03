Brigadier General, Commander of the Third Army Corps Andriy Biletsky announced new defeats of the Russian army on the battlefield. Thus, the Ukrainian Defense Forces were able to thwart the winter and spring offensives of the Russian invaders.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian soldiers reach Izvaryne for the first time since ATO-JPO era
- Details revealed on increased control over enemy logistics in Luhansk region
Biletsky confirmed that the Russian army is gradually running out of steam
During a conversation with journalists, the commander of the "Troika" spoke in detail about the situation on the battlefield, new defeats of the Russian occupiers, and the prospects for a turning point in the war.
Biletsky drew attention to the fact that the Russian invaders are unsuccessfully trying to compensate for their defeats on the battlefield with terror against the civilian population.
This fact is confirmed by the latest massive shelling of Ukrainian cities.
In addition, the brigadier general revealed details of the Third Army Corps' increased control over enemy logistics in the Luhansk region.
What is important to understand is that for the first time since the ATO-JPO era, Ukrainian soldiers managed to reach Izvaryne, located on the Ukrainian-Russian border.
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- Category
- Ukraine
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
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