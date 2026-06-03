Russia failed the winter and spring campaigns — Biletsky
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Ukraine
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Russia failed the winter and spring campaigns — Biletsky

Biletsky confirmed that the Russian army is gradually running out of steam
Читати українською
Source:  Telethon "United News"

Brigadier General, Commander of the Third Army Corps Andriy Biletsky announced new defeats of the Russian army on the battlefield. Thus, the Ukrainian Defense Forces were able to thwart the winter and spring offensives of the Russian invaders.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian soldiers reach Izvaryne for the first time since ATO-JPO era
  • Details revealed on increased control over enemy logistics in Luhansk region

Biletsky confirmed that the Russian army is gradually running out of steam

During a conversation with journalists, the commander of the "Troika" spoke in detail about the situation on the battlefield, new defeats of the Russian occupiers, and the prospects for a turning point in the war.

Russia failed its winter and spring campaigns. In May, the enemy captured the least territory since 2023 — approximately 10 km². Ukraine's gains in May will be greater than those of the Russians.

Andriy Biletsky

Andriy Biletsky

Brigadier General, Commander of the Third Army Corps

Biletsky drew attention to the fact that the Russian invaders are unsuccessfully trying to compensate for their defeats on the battlefield with terror against the civilian population.

This fact is confirmed by the latest massive shelling of Ukrainian cities.

In addition, the brigadier general revealed details of the Third Army Corps' increased control over enemy logistics in the Luhansk region.

What is important to understand is that for the first time since the ATO-JPO era, Ukrainian soldiers managed to reach Izvaryne, located on the Ukrainian-Russian border.

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