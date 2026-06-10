Ukrainian aviation struck 6 areas of concentration of the Russian army
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Ukraine
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Ukrainian aviation struck 6 areas of concentration of the Russian army

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of June 10, 2026
Читати українською

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that on June 9, the aviation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully attacked two artillery systems, two drone control points, four control points, six areas of concentration of manpower, and one other important object of the Russian invaders.

Points of attention

  • The use of kamikaze drones and multiple launch rocket systems by the Russian army highlights the evolving tactics and challenges faced by Ukrainian troops.
  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continues to provide updates on the ongoing military operations and the defense strategies employed to counter the Russian invaders.

Losses of the Russian army as of June 10, 2026

The total enemy combat losses from 02/24/22 to 06/10/26 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,377,510 (+1,190) people

  • tanks — 12,004 (+3) units.

  • armored combat vehicles — 24,717 (+7) units.

  • artillery systems — 43,713 (+74) units.

  • MLRS — 1,857 (+6) units.

  • air defense systems — 1,414 (+3) units.

  • ground robotic complexes — 1,619 (+5) units.

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 340,531 (+2,204) units.

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 105,172 (+376) units.

  • special equipment — 4,267 (+4) units.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy carried out 103 air strikes, dropping 317 guided bombs.

In addition, it used 9,834 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,146 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 43 from multiple launch rocket systems.

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