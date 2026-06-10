Russia strikes Kharkiv, Odessa and Zaporizhia: 18 injured

Over the past day and night, Russian invaders continued to terrorize hundreds of Ukrainian settlements in various regions of Ukraine. As of this morning, 5 civilians were reported injured in Kharkiv, 3 wounded in Odessa, and 10 more in Zaporizhia.
Points of attention
- Zaporizhia region faced a significant number of strikes, causing injuries to local residents and extensive damage to infrastructure, housing, and vehicles.
- The attacks on Kharkiv, Odessa, and Zaporizhia highlight the ongoing conflict and the impact on civilians in Ukraine.
Russian attacks on Kharkiv, Odessa and Zaporizhia — what are the consequences?
The enemy launched about 20 strikes on the Kholodnohirsky district of Kharkiv on the night of June 10 — fires started.
Later, local authorities confirmed Russian attacks on the Kyiv and Shevchenkivskyi districts of the city.
In the morning, the Russian army launched another 26 UAV strikes on Kharkiv — again in the Kholodnohirsky district.
As of now, there are 5 victims in the city.
On the night of Wednesday, June 10, Odesa was subjected to another enemy attack, as a result of which two residential buildings were hit.
According to the latest data, an apartment burned down, a woman and two children were injured. The minors were diagnosed with an acute stress reaction.
It is also reported that over the past 24 hours, Russian invaders have launched 817 strikes on 46 settlements in the Zaporizhia region.
As a result of attacks in Zaporizhia and Zaporizhia district, 10 local residents were injured.
In addition, local authorities received 73 reports of damage to infrastructure, housing, and vehicles.
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