Russia strikes Kharkiv, Odessa and Zaporizhia: 18 injured

Over the past day and night, Russian invaders continued to terrorize hundreds of Ukrainian settlements in various regions of Ukraine. As of this morning, 5 civilians were reported injured in Kharkiv, 3 wounded in Odessa, and 10 more in Zaporizhia.

Russian attacks on Kharkiv, Odessa and Zaporizhia — what are the consequences?

The enemy launched about 20 strikes on the Kholodnohirsky district of Kharkiv on the night of June 10 — fires started.

Later, local authorities confirmed Russian attacks on the Kyiv and Shevchenkivskyi districts of the city.

In the morning, the Russian army launched another 26 UAV strikes on Kharkiv — again in the Kholodnohirsky district.

As of now, there are 5 victims in the city.

On the night of Wednesday, June 10, Odesa was subjected to another enemy attack, as a result of which two residential buildings were hit.

According to the latest data, an apartment burned down, a woman and two children were injured. The minors were diagnosed with an acute stress reaction.

Photo: Odesa MBA

It is also reported that over the past 24 hours, Russian invaders have launched 817 strikes on 46 settlements in the Zaporizhia region.

As a result of attacks in Zaporizhia and Zaporizhia district, 10 local residents were injured.