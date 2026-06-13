Trump and Zelenskyy will attend the G7 summit in France

U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will attend a working session of the G7 group in France and may meet on the sidelines. The G7 summit will be held from June 15 to 17 in the French city of Evian-les-Bains.

Trump and Zelenskyy may meet at the G7 summit in France

Senior US presidential administration officials said Trump will arrive in France on Monday and meet with French President Emmanuel Macron that evening.

On June 16, the American president will participate in a working session of G7 leaders, which will also be joined by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

When asked if a bilateral meeting between President Trump and President Zelensky was planned, the official said that the leaders of the two countries “may meet with each other on the sidelines,” but that no bilateral meeting was planned at this time.

"We want the war to end as quickly as possible. That's what President Trump's priority is, one of his top priorities," a White House official said on condition of anonymity during a telephone conversation with reporters. Share

It was previously reported that French President Emmanuel Macron invited Middle Eastern leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the G7 summit, which will be held in the French resort town of Evian on June 15-17.