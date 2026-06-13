Trump and Zelenskyy will attend the G7 summit in France

U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will attend a working session of the G7 group in France and may meet on the sidelines. The G7 summit will be held from June 15 to 17 in the French city of Evian-les-Bains.
Points of attention
- U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are scheduled to attend a working session of the G7 group in France.
- There is a possibility for the two leaders to meet on the sidelines of the G7 summit, although a bilateral meeting is not currently planned.
Trump and Zelenskyy may meet at the G7 summit in France
Senior US presidential administration officials said Trump will arrive in France on Monday and meet with French President Emmanuel Macron that evening.
On June 16, the American president will participate in a working session of G7 leaders, which will also be joined by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
When asked if a bilateral meeting between President Trump and President Zelensky was planned, the official said that the leaders of the two countries “may meet with each other on the sidelines,” but that no bilateral meeting was planned at this time.
It was previously reported that French President Emmanuel Macron invited Middle Eastern leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the G7 summit, which will be held in the French resort town of Evian on June 15-17.
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