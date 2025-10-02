Every country in Europe deserves real security guarantees — Zelenskyy at the summit in Denmark

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in Copenhagen, where the Head of State arrived to participate in the summit of the European Political Community. Zelensky also spoke at the summit with a number of theses on the security of Europe and Ukraine.

The main theses of Zelenskyy's speech were the security of Europe in the context of countering Russian aggression in Ukraine.

Key points of the speech of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the plenary session of the European Political Community Summit:

Today, Europe is truly facing the threat of UAVs. Ukraine has experience in shooting down UAVs through war, and will not stand aside.

Europe needs rapid and effective response forces that know how to effectively counter drones.

The PURL program not only helps us, it strengthens partnerships and ties between Europe and the United States.

Russia has the resources to continue the war, this is unacceptable. A 19th package of sanctions against Russia is needed. We need to think about how to stop the Russian oil trade and infrastructure, because this is what fuels their war machine.

Even those Russian tankers that are under sanctions are still being used. This must stop.

Additional sanctions should be imposed against the capital of the shadow fleet and the owners of the relevant companies. We should consider imposing sanctions on Russian oil terminals and other infrastructure on their mainland.

We should support US President Donald Trump's call for Europe to stop buying Russian oil. Our Hungarian colleagues need to hear this.

Zelenskyy also noted that Europe must complete work on security guarantees for Ukraine.

It is necessary to consolidate all agreements in writing and work out each aspect in detail. Security guarantees can work today in support of the Ukrainian army. Every country in Europe deserves real security guarantees. Guarantees that work for Ukraine can also work for the states of Europe. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Zelenskyy noted that the elections in Moldova are extremely important, this is a victory for Europe, now we need to move forward in supporting Moldova on its path to joining the EU.