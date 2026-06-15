The Russian Ministry of Defense reported on a massive strike on Ukraine, cynically claiming that military targets were hit.

Russia is lying about the reasons for the strikes on Kyiv

This was announced by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Thus, the Russian armed forces allegedly carried out a massive strike with "precision weapons" on Kyiv, Kharkiv, and the Dnieper. The targets, they said, were defense-industrial complex facilities, military airfields, and army recruitment centers.

According to their statements, the attack used air, ground, and sea-based weapons, as well as strike drones.

The Russian agency cynically explained the hit on the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra by saying that a Patriot missile had hit the Lavra — that is, according to the occupiers, the monument had been hit by Ukrainian air defense. Share

One of the reasons for the incorrect operation of this complex could be that Western countries transferred missiles with expired expiration dates to the Kiev regime, cynically stated in the Russian Federation.

Regarding the strikes on the Oleksandr Dovzhenko Film Studio and the Novaya Poshta terminal, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated that drones were allegedly assembled at the first location, while dual-use goods were stored at Novaya Poshta.

Thus, the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country boasted of the mythical defeat of the following enterprises:

JSC "Kyiv Plant "Radar", which develops and produces components for long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as produces and repairs military radar systems;

LLC "Unmanned Technologies", which carries out large-scale assembly of long-range strike UAVs from foreign components;

JSC "Mayak Plant", which produces warheads for UAVs and launch boosters for "Flamingo" cruise missiles;

"Kyiv State Plant "Burevisnyk", which produces long- and medium-range UAVs, as well as radar equipment for the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

LLC "Ukr Armo Tech", which assembles combat units (ammunition) for UAVs and missiles of various types;

"Kyiv Aggregate Plant" and "Aviation Repair Plant No. 410 of Civil Aviation", which manufacture air and space aircraft, produce and repair aviation turbojet engines, as well as components for long- and medium-range UAVs;

PrJSC "Dnepr Electromechanical Equipment Plant", industrial enterprises in the city of Kharkiv "Greenhouse Solution" and LLC "DT-1 Group", which assemble combat units for UAVs and missiles of various types.