Russia destroyed the buildings and unique costume collection of the Dovzhenko Film Studio
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Ukraine
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Russia destroyed the buildings and unique costume collection of the Dovzhenko Film Studio

Dovzhenko film studio
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

The Dovzhenko Film Studio had about one hundred thousand costumes and three million pieces of various clothing, said Minister of Culture Tetyana Berezhna.

Points of attention

  • Russia's aggressive attack on the Dovzhenko Film Studio in Kyiv resulted in the destruction of Ukraine's largest and oldest costume collection, comprising one hundred thousand costumes and three million pieces of clothing.
  • The deliberate targeting of cultural institutions like the Dovzhenko Film Studio is an assault on Ukrainian identity, memory, and history by attempting to erase key elements of their cultural heritage.

Russia destroyed Dovzhenko film studio in Kyiv

On the night of June 15, the Russians attacked the Oleksandr Dovzhenko National Film Studio in Kyiv, destroying Ukraine's largest and oldest costume collection.

This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy — Minister of Culture Tetyana Berezhna.

Another extremely serious crime by the Russians against Ukrainian culture. Russia attacked the Oleksandr Dovzhenko National Film Studio in Kyiv. One of the oldest film studios in Ukraine.

According to the official, a fire broke out, and the costume shop and other buildings and structures of the film studio were damaged as a result of the impact.

The largest and oldest costume collection in Ukraine was destroyed. The studio contained about one hundred thousand costumes and three million items of various clothing.

She emphasized that rescue and emergency services are working at the scene, and measures are underway to eliminate the consequences of the attack and ensure security.

Russia continues to target not only civilian infrastructure and civilians, but also cultural institutions that preserve Ukrainian identity, memory, and history. The destruction of cultural centers is an attempt to strike at the memory, history, and identity of the Ukrainian people.

On the Facebook page, the Film Studio showed photos of the aftermath of the attack.

The terrorist country continues to fight against the O. Dovzhenko Film Studio. The costume shop and other buildings were destroyed.

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