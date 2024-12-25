A serious blow for the Kremlin. What is known about Russia's loss of Ursa Major

The Ursa Major, a cargo ship operated by the Kremlin's military logistics company, recently sank in the Mediterranean. According to analyst David Axe, the loss of the "unique and irreplaceable" 13,000-ton dry cargo ship was a serious blow to the aggressor country.

Russia lost Ursa Major

The analyst draws attention to the fact that the German-built Ursa Major was only 15 years old.

What is important to understand is that this is extremely small for an auxiliary vessel.

The Russian authorities continue to claim that there was an "explosion" in the engine room, after which the ship capsized to starboard and sank.

"The Ursa Major was a special object. It was Oboronlogistika's largest ship, and also one of the few vessels in the company's registry equipped with ramps for cars to enter and exit the hold, as well as cranes for vertical loading mounted on top," emphasizes David Axe. Share

According to the expert, a larger universal cargo vessel with the ability to load horizontally and vertically simply does not exist in the Russian Federation.

Currently, there is an active discussion of the version that the Ursa Major was transporting cranes and special hatches for nuclear icebreakers to Vladivostok, and it was the bulky cranes that could have led to the vessel being overloaded and sinking.

Ursa Major Flooding — Latest Details

On December 24, it became officially known that the Russian bulk carrier Ursa Major sank in the Mediterranean Sea, off the coast of Spain.

According to journalists, 14 sailors were taken to the port of Cartagena. Two more are missing.

Anonymous media sources report that an explosion occurred on the ship, causing it to roll.

Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, commented on this matter.

He believes that the accident occurred due to systemic problems with vessel maintenance.