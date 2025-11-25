According to The Telegraph, US leader Donald Trump's team has fallen out over a new peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is on Kyiv's side, while US Vice President J.D. Vance is opposed to him and Kyiv's demands.

Trump's team still hasn't taken a clear position

Vance claims that he perceives the Russian-Ukrainian war for what it is.

He is convinced that Ukraine has no chance of defeating the Russian army, which is why, he says, it must make concessions.

Trump's ally stubbornly ignores the fact that Ukraine is the victim of the war, and Russia is the aggressor.

As for Marco Rubio, he considers Russian dictator Vladimir Putin a "gangster" and calls for action accordingly.

For a while, Vance managed to maintain anti-Ukrainian sentiment in the White House. For example, he was the one who called Volodymyr Zelensky to outline the terms of the 28-point peace plan.

The US Vice President ignored the fact that this plan is actually the Kremlin's wish list.

Everything changed only when Marco Rubio intervened in the peace process.