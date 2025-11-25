A split and chaos erupted in the White House over the position on Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date

A split and chaos erupted in the White House over the position on Ukraine

Trump's team still hasn't taken a clear position
Читати українською
Source:  The Telegraph

According to The Telegraph, US leader Donald Trump's team has fallen out over a new peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is on Kyiv's side, while US Vice President J.D. Vance is opposed to him and Kyiv's demands.

Points of attention

  • Vance argues for concessions from Ukraine, while Rubio takes a stand against Russian aggression, calling Putin a 'gangster' and advocating for action.
  • The intervention of Marco Rubio in the peace process brings chaos to the White House, leading to confusion and reversals in course as differing views clash.

Trump's team still hasn't taken a clear position

Vance claims that he perceives the Russian-Ukrainian war for what it is.

He is convinced that Ukraine has no chance of defeating the Russian army, which is why, he says, it must make concessions.

Trump's ally stubbornly ignores the fact that Ukraine is the victim of the war, and Russia is the aggressor.

As for Marco Rubio, he considers Russian dictator Vladimir Putin a "gangster" and calls for action accordingly.

For a while, Vance managed to maintain anti-Ukrainian sentiment in the White House. For example, he was the one who called Volodymyr Zelensky to outline the terms of the 28-point peace plan.

The US Vice President ignored the fact that this plan is actually the Kremlin's wish list.

Everything changed only when Marco Rubio intervened in the peace process.

There was complete chaos all day long, with different parts of the White House not understanding what was going on. Rubio stepped in and had to reverse course. This was essentially Witkoff and Kushner's plan. Rubio found himself in a difficult position.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"A shocking failure." Expert points out Putin's main fear
What is Putin really afraid of?
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
More than 50% of Russian regions face budget deficits
Russians are increasingly feeling the effects of war
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Rubio dramatically changed the course of negotiations between Ukraine and the US
Rubio had the greatest influence on the course of the negotiations

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?