Russian Railways' net profit in the first half of 2025 decreased by 95% to $33.9 million.
Points of attention
- Russian Railways' net profit dropped by 95% in the first half of 2025, signaling significant operational challenges within the company.
- Record losses were driven by a 7.3% decrease in transportation volumes, especially in key sectors like grain, industrial cargo, and building materials.
- The company expects to lose $1.1 billion in revenue for 2025 due to reduced freight traffic, unrealistic financial planning, and suspended infrastructure projects.
Russian Railways suffered record losses in the first half of 2025
Transportation volumes decreased by 7.3% year-on-year, with the largest declines in the supply of grain (–35.6%), industrial cargo (–19.4%), and building materials (–17%).
The downward trend has been observed for the third year in a row.
Against the backdrop of a reduction in freight traffic, Russian Railways expects to lose $1.1 billion in revenue in 2025. At the same time, the intelligence agency noted, the company's updated financial plan looks unrealistic — in the face of growing debt pressure and falling profitability.
The corporation has cut investments and suspended infrastructure projects aimed at increasing exports to China. Track modernization and equipment purchases have been frozen.
According to intelligence, since July, employees have been forced to take two days of vacation every month at their own expense. Despite this, 30,000 Russian Railways departmental security personnel are armed with firearms of up to 20 mm caliber, which creates risks of escalating social tension.
Despite the company's systemic role in the economy, the expected state support is unlikely to be effective given the massive growth in the budget deficit.
