According to Swedish Army Lt. Col. Joakim Paasikivi, there are currently several threatening scenarios of possible NATO split in the event of an attack by Russia.
Will Russia's attack threaten to split NATO?
The Swedish military emphasized that according to one of the likely scenarios, from his point of view, Russia will begin to create a threat and destabilize the situation in the area of the Svalbard islands in the Arctic.
Most of Svalbard is a demilitarized territory of Norway, but there is also some Russian activity there.
How a Russian attack could split NATO
According to him, another option could be a lightning attack by Russia on the Baltic states and the Kremlin's serious nuclear threats to other NATO member states.
The lieutenant colonel of the Swedish army explained that Russia has more chances of success in a confrontation with individual EU and NATO countries than in a war against the entire bloc.