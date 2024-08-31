American military company RTX Corp. received a fine of 200 million dollars for exporting military technology to Russia, China and Iran.
How could an American company supply promising technologies to Russia, China and Iran
According to the newspaper's journalists, company representatives voluntarily reported violations caused by "incorrect classification of defense articles in accordance with the International Trade in Arms Regulations (ITAR)."
The company has agreed to pay a fine to settle allegations by the US government that it violated export control rules by transferring classified technology to enemies of the US.
At the same time, the journalists of the publication note that non-compliance by RTX Corp.'s subsidiaries. export control regulations resulted in China receiving information about confidential military technology.
What is known about the consequences of mistakenly sending RTX Corp. information about secret technologies to China, the Russian Federation and Iran
In some cases, these technologies also found their way back to the United States, where they were blacklisted for military aircraft systems, including Air Force One.
The violations mostly occurred at Rockwell Collins Inc., an aerospace manufacturer that was later acquired by RTX's predecessor, United Technologies Corp.
Half of the settlement amount is suspended on the condition that RTX use the money to strengthen its compliance programs.
