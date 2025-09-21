Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that ensuring that European countries abandon Russia's energy resources, as demanded by US President Donald Trump, is actually a very difficult process. However, the head of state is convinced that there is a way out.

Zelenskyy voiced his vision

The head of state officially confirmed that Kyiv supports Trump's appeal to the EU.

In addition, Ukraine is actively cooperating with European leaders to ensure that they increasingly abandon Russian energy resources.

But ensuring this is a very difficult process. The main thing is the result. I believe that on the contrary, if President Trump takes his serious steps, he will push some European states that are engaged in energy trade with Russia more. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, Slovakia will be close to this, since everyone is focused on the States.

Moreover, it may push Viktor Orban's team to make the right decision.