Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that ensuring that European countries abandon Russia's energy resources, as demanded by US President Donald Trump, is actually a very difficult process. However, the head of state is convinced that there is a way out.
Zelenskyy voiced his vision
The head of state officially confirmed that Kyiv supports Trump's appeal to the EU.
In addition, Ukraine is actively cooperating with European leaders to ensure that they increasingly abandon Russian energy resources.
According to the head of state, Slovakia will be close to this, since everyone is focused on the States.
Moreover, it may push Viktor Orban's team to make the right decision.
