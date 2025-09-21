"A very complicated process." Zelenskyy responded to Trump's ultimatum
Category
Politics
Publication date

"A very complicated process." Zelenskyy responded to Trump's ultimatum

"A very complicated process." Zelenskyy responded to Trump's ultimatum
Читати українською
Source:  Interfax-Ukraine

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that ensuring that European countries abandon Russia's energy resources, as demanded by US President Donald Trump, is actually a very difficult process. However, the head of state is convinced that there is a way out.

Points of attention

  • The process of transitioning away from Russian energy resources is challenging, but achievable with concerted efforts and international support.
  • Zelenskyy emphasizes the importance of parallel actions to promote peace while addressing energy dependencies.

Zelenskyy voiced his vision

The head of state officially confirmed that Kyiv supports Trump's appeal to the EU.

In addition, Ukraine is actively cooperating with European leaders to ensure that they increasingly abandon Russian energy resources.

But ensuring this is a very difficult process. The main thing is the result. I believe that on the contrary, if President Trump takes his serious steps, he will push some European states that are engaged in energy trade with Russia more.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, Slovakia will be close to this, since everyone is focused on the States.

Moreover, it may push Viktor Orban's team to make the right decision.

Well, it's not just Orban or Hungary, by the way. Hungary and Slovakia. There are some other countries that also provide the infrastructure appropriate for all this, for "Russian" energy resources. We really want them not to link these processes. They should go in parallel to bring peace closer.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Notorious war criminal Tyunin found dead in Russia
Tyunin found dead
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
US senators propose new terms for providing Ukraine with proceeds from frozen Russian assets
The US Senate

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?