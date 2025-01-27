Absolutely stupid. Zelenskyy spoke harshly about the Budapest Memorandum

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is convinced that it was necessary to abandon nuclear weapons only in exchange for real security guarantees, which at that time were NATO.
It was stupid — Zelenskyy on Ukraine's rejection of nuclear weapons
Zelensky said this in an interview with Italian journalist Cecilia Sali for the newspaper Il Foglio.
According to him, the US and Russia forced Ukraine to get rid of nuclear weapons, and it was at least dangerous to exchange weapons "for nothing."
I think it was stupid, absolutely stupid, illogical, and very irresponsible to change like that.
Zelensky stressed that he is not going to trust empty promises
The Head of State draws attention to the fact that the Budapest Memorandum contained security guarantees for Ukraine, but they did not save it from several Russian invasions.
According to him, immediately after part of Donbas and Crimea were occupied, Ukraine sent letters 3 times over several years to all security guarantors, all members of the Budapest Memorandum.
