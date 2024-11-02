The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Hungary, Mate Pacholai, stated that the negotiations regarding the agreement with Kyiv are indeed ongoing. However, he added that nobody is currently discussing the issue of Ukraine joining NATO.

Hungary revealed details of negotiations with Ukraine

As Mate Pacholai explained to journalists, negotiations on the conclusion of a comprehensive agreement on cooperation between Hungary and Ukraine are gaining momentum.

He also drew attention to the fact that in the mentioned document they intend to emphasize the "restoration of the rights of the Hungarian national community".

At the same time, we made it clear to the Ukrainian side during the negotiations that Ukraine's intention to join NATO cannot be part of this agreement. We have repeatedly clearly expressed our position on this issue, and there have been no changes, the spokesman emphasized.

In addition, Mate Pacholai once again cynically lied that Ukraine's accession to NATO "will lead to the beginning of the Third World War."

What Volodymyr Zelensky said about this agreement

According to the head of state, Kyiv and Budapest are indeed preparing a "bilateral document". He announced this on the evening of November 1.

However, he stated that this agreement will cover security issues and Ukraine's integration into NATO.

It is aimed at overcoming misunderstandings and solving modern and historical challenges so that the issue of national minorities does not create tension between our countries. We are open to a positive dialogue. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

As the Ukrainian leader noted, Kyiv's minimum requirement for Budapest is not to block Ukraine's invitation to NATO.