The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Hungary, Mate Pacholai, stated that the negotiations regarding the agreement with Kyiv are indeed ongoing. However, he added that nobody is currently discussing the issue of Ukraine joining NATO.
Points of attention
- The Hungarian authorities denied Volodymyr Zelenskyi's previous statement.
- The Ukrainian leader defined the minimum requirement for Budapest - not to block Ukraine's membership in NATO.
- The agreement is aimed at overcoming misunderstandings and tensions between the countries.
Hungary revealed details of negotiations with Ukraine
As Mate Pacholai explained to journalists, negotiations on the conclusion of a comprehensive agreement on cooperation between Hungary and Ukraine are gaining momentum.
He also drew attention to the fact that in the mentioned document they intend to emphasize the "restoration of the rights of the Hungarian national community".
In addition, Mate Pacholai once again cynically lied that Ukraine's accession to NATO "will lead to the beginning of the Third World War."
What Volodymyr Zelensky said about this agreement
According to the head of state, Kyiv and Budapest are indeed preparing a "bilateral document". He announced this on the evening of November 1.
However, he stated that this agreement will cover security issues and Ukraine's integration into NATO.
As the Ukrainian leader noted, Kyiv's minimum requirement for Budapest is not to block Ukraine's invitation to NATO.
