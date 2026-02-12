Aid to Ukraine. 4 countries allocate $500 million within PURL

The Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Norway, and Sweden have contributed $500 million (€420 million) to purchase American weapons for Ukraine as part of the PURL initiative.
Points of attention
- The Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Norway, and Sweden have joined forces to provide Ukraine with $500 million in military aid through the PURL initiative.
- The allocated funds will be used for purchasing essential equipment such as missiles for Patriot systems, artillery shells, ammunition for F-16 fighters, and spare parts.
The Netherlands, Britain, Norway and Sweden provided military assistance to Ukraine
This was reported by the Dutch Ministry of Defense.
The Netherlands' contribution to this arms package is about 90 million euros. These funds are intended to urgently purchase the most necessary equipment for Ukraine — missiles for Patriot systems, artillery shells, ammunition for F-16 fighters, and spare parts.
Earlier, the minister announced that the Netherlands would transfer F-16 aircraft simulators to Ukraine for training Ukrainian pilots.
On February 12, it became known that Britain would join the US arms procurement for Ukraine within the framework of PURL and allocate the first $205 million.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-