Aid to Ukraine. 4 countries allocate $500 million within PURL

The Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Norway, and Sweden have contributed $500 million (€420 million) to purchase American weapons for Ukraine as part of the PURL initiative.

This was reported by the Dutch Ministry of Defense.

The Netherlands' contribution to this arms package is about 90 million euros. These funds are intended to urgently purchase the most necessary equipment for Ukraine — missiles for Patriot systems, artillery shells, ammunition for F-16 fighters, and spare parts.

Despite all diplomatic efforts, we see every day that Russian terrorist attacks continue. With temperatures dropping to -20 degrees in Ukraine, Russian drones and missiles are deliberately targeting energy facilities. This is simply a crime. Therefore, it is extremely important that we continue to provide Ukraine with strong support, especially in the field of air defense, — said the Minister of Defense of the Netherlands Ruben Brekelmans after a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels.

Earlier, the minister announced that the Netherlands would transfer F-16 aircraft simulators to Ukraine for training Ukrainian pilots.