Air Force shot down more than 60 Russian UAVs on the night of July 14
Ukraine
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
the air defense
Russia carried out a night strike on Ukraine using missiles and over 130 drones. Air defenses destroyed 61 enemy UAVs, and 47 simulator drones were lost or suppressed.

  • Ukrainian air defense successfully intercepted and destroyed 61 enemy UAVs during a powerful Russian night attack on Ukraine.
  • The air battle, which lasted for over 10 hours, involved aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, and unmanned aerial systems.
  • Russia launched a combined strike using missiles and drones, with Ukrainian defenses managing to disable 47 drone simulators as well.

How the air defense worked on the night of July 14

On the evening of July 13 and the night of July 14, Russia launched a powerful combined strike on Ukraine using missiles and drones.

In total, four launches of S-300/400 anti-aircraft guided missiles were recorded from the Kursk region, as well as 136 attack drones, including up to 90 Shahed-136, and several dozen drone simulators of various types.

Attack directions:

  • Eagle,

  • Bryansk,

  • Kursk,

  • Millerovo,

  • Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation),

  • temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region.

The air battle lasted for over 10 hours. Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, mobile fire groups, electronic warfare units, and unmanned aerial systems of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the attack.

As of 08:30, Ukrainian air defenses had destroyed 61 enemy drones, including Shahed, in the northern, eastern, and central regions.

Another 47 simulator drones were downed or lost in location due to electronic warfare.

At the same time, 28 UAVs were recorded hitting 10 objects in different regions of Ukraine. Falling debris from downed drones was recorded in four places.

