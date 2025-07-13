Russia's new attack on Ukraine — how the air defense worked
Starting at 2:00 PM on July 12 and throughout the night and morning of July 13, the Russian invaders carried out an air attack on peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 60 Shahed attack UAVs and various types of simulator drones. Thanks to the coordinated work of the air defense forces, 40 enemy targets were successfully neutralized.

Points of attention

  • Preliminary data shows that Ukrainian air defenses shot down 20 enemy Shahed UAVs and suppressed 20 simulator drones.
  • The Ukrainian Air Force confirmed the destruction of enemy targets, emphasizing the importance of unity and victory in defending the country.

The Russians carried out another attack from the following directions: Kursk, Millerovo — Russian Federation.

During the day, the enemy attacked rear areas (over 20 "Shaheeds") with strike UAVs, and at night, front-line territories of Donetsk, Sumy, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down 20 enemy Shahed UAVs (drones of other types) in the north, east, west, and center of the country.

The Ukrainian Air Force officially confirmed that another 20 simulator drones were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.

It is also indicated that 20 UAVs were hit in 5 locations.

Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on Ukrainian defenders.

