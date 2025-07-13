Russia's new attack on Ukraine — how the air defense worked

Starting at 2:00 PM on July 12 and throughout the night and morning of July 13, the Russian invaders carried out an air attack on peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 60 Shahed attack UAVs and various types of simulator drones. Thanks to the coordinated work of the air defense forces, 40 enemy targets were successfully neutralized.
- Preliminary data shows that Ukrainian air defenses shot down 20 enemy Shahed UAVs and suppressed 20 simulator drones.
- The Ukrainian Air Force confirmed the destruction of enemy targets, emphasizing the importance of unity and victory in defending the country.
Details of the new air battle between Russia and Ukraine
The Russians carried out another attack from the following directions: Kursk, Millerovo — Russian Federation.
Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.
The Ukrainian Air Force officially confirmed that another 20 simulator drones were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.
It is also indicated that 20 UAVs were hit in 5 locations.
