Air Defense Forces Announce Results of Air Battle with Russia

During the night of July 10-11, Russian invaders carried out a new air attack on peaceful cities and villages of Ukraine. This time, air defense forces report the successful neutralization of 44 enemy targets.
Points of attention
- A total of 79 Shahed-type strike UAVs and simulator drones were deployed by the enemy, with 16 drones suppressed by electronic warfare and 19 UAVs hit in 8 locations.
- The Ukrainian soldiers call for unity and determination towards victory as they continue to defend their airspace against Russian aggression.
The Russian attack on Ukraine on July 10-11 — what is known
Anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.
Moreover, it is indicated that 16 drones were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.
It is also known that 19 UAVs were hit in 8 locations, and downed ones (fragments) fell in 3 locations.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-