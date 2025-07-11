Air Defense Forces Announce Results of Air Battle with Russia

During the night of July 10-11, Russian invaders carried out a new air attack on peaceful cities and villages of Ukraine. This time, air defense forces report the successful neutralization of 44 enemy targets.

The Russian attack on Ukraine on July 10-11 — what is known

On the night of July 11 (from 10:30 p.m. on July 10), the enemy attacked with 79 Shahed-type strike UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russia (up to 60 of them — "Shaheeds"), the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

Anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

As of 1:00 p.m., air defenses had shot down 44 enemy Shahed UAVs (and other types of drones) in the north, south, east, and center of the country.

Moreover, it is indicated that 16 drones were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.

It is also known that 19 UAVs were hit in 8 locations, and downed ones (fragments) fell in 3 locations.