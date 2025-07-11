Russians killed 7 civilians in Donetsk region within 24 hours

Russian invaders continue to terrorize the Donetsk region. On July 10 alone, seven civilians were killed as a result of enemy attacks. Moreover, 9 more people were injured.

What is known about the situation in the Donetsk region?

The first details were shared by the head of the OVA, Vadym Filashkin.

According to the latter, 3 people died in Pokrovsk, and a house was destroyed.

In addition, 1 person died in Rodynske, an infrastructure facility and a garage were damaged.

In Dobropillya, 2 houses, outbuildings and a car were damaged; in Svyatohirivka, a house was damaged, and in Bilytske, an administrative building. In Zapovedne, Shakhivska community, 1 person was killed and 1 was injured, 5 houses were destroyed; in Volodymyrivka, 6 houses were destroyed and 4 were damaged. Vadym Filashkin Head of the Donetsk OAV

It is also indicated that three more civilians were injured in Novovodyanye, Belozersk community.

In Liman, 5 houses and an outbuilding were hit by enemy fire, and 3 more houses were destroyed in Zarechny and Torsky.

In Raiske, Druzhkivska community, 2 people were injured, 7 houses were damaged. Bakhmut district. In Siversk, 5 houses were damaged, — adds Filashkin.

In total, over the past 24 hours, the enemy has covered settlements in the Donetsk region with fire 55 times. 114 people, including 20 children, were successfully evacuated from the front line.