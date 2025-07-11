Russians killed 7 civilians in Donetsk region within 24 hours

Russian invaders continue to terrorize the Donetsk region. On July 10 alone, seven civilians were killed as a result of enemy attacks. Moreover, 9 more people were injured.
Points of attention
- A total of 55 attacks were reported in the Donetsk region, prompting the evacuation of 114 people, including 20 children, from the front line to ensure their safety.
- The alarming escalation of violence underscores the need for immediate international attention and intervention to protect the civilians and restore peace in the war-torn Donetsk region.
What is known about the situation in the Donetsk region?
The first details were shared by the head of the OVA, Vadym Filashkin.
According to the latter, 3 people died in Pokrovsk, and a house was destroyed.
In addition, 1 person died in Rodynske, an infrastructure facility and a garage were damaged.
It is also indicated that three more civilians were injured in Novovodyanye, Belozersk community.
In Liman, 5 houses and an outbuilding were hit by enemy fire, and 3 more houses were destroyed in Zarechny and Torsky.
In total, over the past 24 hours, the enemy has covered settlements in the Donetsk region with fire 55 times. 114 people, including 20 children, were successfully evacuated from the front line.
