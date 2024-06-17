Air Force speaker names primary tasks for F-16s after its arrival to Ukraine: details
Source:  Telethon "United News"

According to Air Force Command spokesman Ilya Yevlash, the battlefield should not experience a quick effect after Western partners transfer the first F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • The Air Force spokesman explained that combat missions must be delayed until the F-16 aircraft masters the Ukrainian airspace.
  • F-16 fighters will be used to strengthen air defence, repel missile and drone attacks of the occupation army of the Russian Federation, and hit small targets.
  • American aircraft will be used during strikes against the objects of the criminal army of the Russian Federation in the occupied territories and will help repel attacks.
  • Success will depend on the effective use of the number of aircraft and weapons and the development of the political situation.
  • The effective use of the F-16 will contribute to a successful defence and help repel attacks by the enemy army on Ukrainian territories.

What tasks will the F-16 perform after arriving in Ukraine?

We should not expect a quick effect, as we have to understand that the pilots have to get used to the airspace of Ukraine, since the execution of combat missions is somewhat different than training flights, — explains Yevlash.

The Air Force spokesman emphasised that the partners will gradually transfer F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, and a large number of such aircraft is necessary to perform tasks of various complexity effectively.

Of course, everything depends on their number, which modification they will arrive in Ukraine, — adds Yevlash.

According to him, the F-16 will be used mainly to strengthen air defence, repel missile and drone attacks of the occupation army of the Russian Federation, as well as to hit small targets.

How else will F-16 be used in Ukraine?

In addition, as Yevlash noted, American fighter jets will be used during the mission of powerful strikes against the objects of the criminal army of the Russian Federation in the occupied Ukrainian territories, where the enemy deploys personnel and equipment.

It all depends on the extent to which the further political situation and political will will develop, — emphasised the Air Force spokesman.

He once again emphasised that everything will depend on the number of aircraft and their weapons.

Of course, airplanes are quite a powerful component, and in the conditions of widespread hostilities, it is necessary to understand that this is a multi-component component, which also involves the use of a land component. Effective and coordinated actions will lead to success, — emphasises Yevlash.

He assured that the Ukrainian F-16s will be armed with new weapons and will help the Ground Forces in repelling the attacks of the criminal army of the Russian Federation.

Of course, the enemy will hunt these planes. It is not necessary to say that the enemy will succeed in disrupting something, because even now we see that the enemy is actively trying to attack our airfields, and the Ukrainian aviation continues to perform its tasks quite successfully, — emphasised Air Force spokesman.

