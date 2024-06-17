Air Force speaker names primary tasks for F-16s after its arrival to Ukraine: details

According to Air Force Command spokesman Ilya Yevlash, the battlefield should not experience a quick effect after Western partners transfer the first F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The Air Force spokesman explained that combat missions must be delayed until the F-16 aircraft masters the Ukrainian airspace.
- F-16 fighters will be used to strengthen air defence, repel missile and drone attacks of the occupation army of the Russian Federation, and hit small targets.
- American aircraft will be used during strikes against the objects of the criminal army of the Russian Federation in the occupied territories and will help repel attacks.
- Success will depend on the effective use of the number of aircraft and weapons and the development of the political situation.
- The effective use of the F-16 will contribute to a successful defence and help repel attacks by the enemy army on Ukrainian territories.
What tasks will the F-16 perform after arriving in Ukraine?
The Air Force spokesman emphasised that the partners will gradually transfer F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, and a large number of such aircraft is necessary to perform tasks of various complexity effectively.
According to him, the F-16 will be used mainly to strengthen air defence, repel missile and drone attacks of the occupation army of the Russian Federation, as well as to hit small targets.
How else will F-16 be used in Ukraine?
In addition, as Yevlash noted, American fighter jets will be used during the mission of powerful strikes against the objects of the criminal army of the Russian Federation in the occupied Ukrainian territories, where the enemy deploys personnel and equipment.
He once again emphasised that everything will depend on the number of aircraft and their weapons.
He assured that the Ukrainian F-16s will be armed with new weapons and will help the Ground Forces in repelling the attacks of the criminal army of the Russian Federation.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-