Air Force warns Ukrainians of massive Russian attacks on Easter

The Air Force Command calls on Ukrainians not to ignore air raid warnings on Easter. After all, Russia has repeatedly disregarded the rules of warfare, regularly shelling civilian infrastructure.
The enemy may massively shell Ukraine on Easter — the Air Force
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine urged Ukrainians to be ready for anything.
Ilya Yevlash, the spokesman of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said this on the air of the nationwide telethon "Edyny Novyni".
The SSU appealed to Ukrainians on the eve of Easter
The Security Service of Ukraine urged citizens to observe security measures during Easter.
This was reported by the SSU press service.
The Security Service of Ukraine continues to systematically expose the numerous attempts of the aggressor to destabilise the social and political situation in Ukraine in the conditions of war. To realise their criminal intentions, the occupiers use a large arsenal of subversive activities against our state.
The Service said that the enemy constantly involves its own agency to commit provocations in various spheres of public life, in particular in inter-religious relations.
Also, according to the SSU, the aggressor actively engages his henchmen to adjust enemy fire on the civilian infrastructure of our country. Among the potential targets are places where there is a mass presence of people.
Therefore, the Security Service calls on citizens on the eve and during the Easter celebration:
limit attendance at mass events;
not to succumb to possible provocations or incitement to illegal actions;
observe the curfew established for your region;
not to ignore the signals of the air alarm, and during it to be in shelters;
report to law enforcement authorities about suspicious objects and persons who may provoke or pose a potential threat.
