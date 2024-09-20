According to Oleksandr Vozny, director of the Department of Environmental Protection and Adaptation to Climate Change of the KMDA, in the southern and southeastern districts of the Ukrainian capital, the level of air pollution is 5 times higher than the norm, while the radiation background is within the norm.
Points of attention
- Air pollution in Kyiv is currently 5 times higher than the norm, mainly due to fires in the ecosystems of Kyiv, Chernihiv, and Sumy regions.
- The lack of wind and rain exacerbates the air pollution issue in the city, but forecasts predict an improvement in air quality with expected weather changes.
- Systemic efforts are needed to address the deteriorating air quality in Kyiv, especially as the concentration of polluting dust particles exceeds medically permissible levels.
- Weather forecasters suggest that wind and rain expected on September 25-27 may help disperse dust particles and improve the air quality in Kyiv.
- Despite recurring air pollution incidents, the situation in Kyiv is not deemed catastrophic, and measures are being taken to mitigate the impact of pollution on residents' health.
What is known about air pollution in Kyiv
Vozny noted that the deterioration of air quality in the capital has been observed since 01:00 at night. Initially, it was recorded in the northern part of the capital, however, later the pollution spread to the entire city.
According to him, the situation with air pollution is also affected by the meteorological situation, in particular, the absence of wind, which does not allow polluting substances to disperse.
Already now, on average, a 20% decrease in the quality of the index is recorded, starting from the northern part of the capital.
When to expect an improvement in the air pollution situation in Kyiv
According to weather forecaster Natalka Didenko, the wind and rain expected throughout Ukraine during September 25-27 may help improve the situation with air pollution in Kyiv.
According to her, significant air pollution occurs almost every year in Kyiv, but the situation is not catastrophic.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-