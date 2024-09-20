Air pollution in Kyiv — causes, possible consequences and forecasts
Air pollution in Kyiv — causes, possible consequences and forecasts

Air pollution in Kyiv
According to Oleksandr Vozny, director of the Department of Environmental Protection and Adaptation to Climate Change of the KMDA, in the southern and southeastern districts of the Ukrainian capital, the level of air pollution is 5 times higher than the norm, while the radiation background is within the norm.

Points of attention

  • Air pollution in Kyiv is currently 5 times higher than the norm, mainly due to fires in the ecosystems of Kyiv, Chernihiv, and Sumy regions.
  • The lack of wind and rain exacerbates the air pollution issue in the city, but forecasts predict an improvement in air quality with expected weather changes.
  • Systemic efforts are needed to address the deteriorating air quality in Kyiv, especially as the concentration of polluting dust particles exceeds medically permissible levels.
  • Weather forecasters suggest that wind and rain expected on September 25-27 may help disperse dust particles and improve the air quality in Kyiv.
  • Despite recurring air pollution incidents, the situation in Kyiv is not deemed catastrophic, and measures are being taken to mitigate the impact of pollution on residents' health.

What is known about air pollution in Kyiv

Vozny noted that the deterioration of air quality in the capital has been observed since 01:00 at night. Initially, it was recorded in the northern part of the capital, however, later the pollution spread to the entire city.

It is about increasing the concentration of suspended dust particles, which are combustion products. The reason for the deterioration of atmospheric air quality is fires in the ecosystems of Kyiv , Chernihiv and Sumy regions. Mostly, these are fires on peat bogs. But, unfortunately, we have fires in the forests as well, — explained the KMDA official.

According to him, the situation with air pollution is also affected by the meteorological situation, in particular, the absence of wind, which does not allow polluting substances to disperse.

Already now, on average, a 20% decrease in the quality of the index is recorded, starting from the northern part of the capital.

Unfortunately, the situation in the southern and southeastern part of the city remains quite polluted. On average, pollution is 5 times higher than the norm in terms of medically permissible concentrations, specifically in terms of dust particles, Vozny noted.

When to expect an improvement in the air pollution situation in Kyiv

According to weather forecaster Natalka Didenko, the wind and rain expected throughout Ukraine during September 25-27 may help improve the situation with air pollution in Kyiv.

An anticyclone named Serkan, or, more precisely, its offshoots, covers the whole of Ukraine with its influence. Therefore, it will be dry and almost calm everywhere, except for wind in the south. If an anticyclone dominates, there is no rain and there is little wind, this, unfortunately, contributes to the suspension of dust and significantly worsens the air quality, — Didenko notes.

According to her, significant air pollution occurs almost every year in Kyiv, but the situation is not catastrophic.

The nearest increase in the wind in Kyiv is on September 25, which gives hope for clearing the air. Rains are not yet visible, the closest ones will be from September 27, 28. But don't think that the wind on September 25 and rain on September 27 will improve the situation. It can improve much earlier, the forecaster emphasizes.

