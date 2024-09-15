According to Ihory Hopchak, deputy head of the State Agency for Water Resources, polluted water from Desna reached Kyiv region, but Kyiv residents have no reason to worry.

What is known about the route of polluted water from Desna to Kyiv region

At the moment, we observe that the pollution has reached 336 km from the confluence with the Desna River, that is, it has already reached the Kyiv region, between the villages of Litka and Rozhna. The main concentration is still in the Chernihiv region between the villages of Oster and Maksym, but we already notice the first signs of color change and turbidity in the Kyiv region, — noted Hopchak.

He emphasized that the residents of Kyiv should not worry, because the situation is under complete control.

Pollution of the gums

On Friday, an additional 120 tons of activated carbon arrived from abroad, which will be additionally used in water purification, and additional cylinders and reagents were delivered. They can remove both odor and organic matter, that is, residents of Kyiv will be provided with drinking water in accordance with quality standards, — explains Hopchak.

What is known about the consequences of pollution of the Seim and Desna rivers

According to Oleksandr Krasnolutskyi, the first deputy head of the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources, a patch of polluted water from the Seim and Desna rivers, which is heading in the direction of Kyiv region, may not directly reach Kyiv.

Krasnolutskyi emphasized that at the moment when the approach of a spot of polluted water from the Seim and Desna will be recorded in the Kyiv region, the concentration of dirt in the water will already be significantly lower.

The official noted that the level of pollution in the Seim River is currently decreasing, in particular, the level of oxygen in the water is increasing.

At the same time, the ingress of polluted water to the Desna River continues.

Krasnolutskyi explained that since the stain of polluted water has no analogy with oil stains when oil products get into water, its spread cannot be delayed in any way.

According to a senior official of the Ministry of Environment, the level of pollution can be partially reduced by diluting it with clean water.