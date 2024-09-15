According to Ihory Hopchak, deputy head of the State Agency for Water Resources, polluted water from Desna reached Kyiv region, but Kyiv residents have no reason to worry.
Points of attention
- The pollution of the Desna River has reached the Kyiv region, but residents need not worry as the situation is under control.
- Additional purification measures, such as the use of activated carbon and reagents, are being employed to clean the contaminated water in the Desna reservoirs.
- Despite reaching the Kyiv region, the pollution may not directly impact the city due to dilution with clean water, although the spread of contamination cannot be entirely stopped.
- Residents of Kyiv will continue to receive drinking water meeting quality standards thanks to the implementation of appropriate purification techniques.
- Officials emphasize that the polluted water from the Seim and Desna rivers approaching the Kyiv region is being monitored, with precautions in place to minimize its impact.
What is known about the route of polluted water from Desna to Kyiv region
He emphasized that the residents of Kyiv should not worry, because the situation is under complete control.
What is known about the consequences of pollution of the Seim and Desna rivers
According to Oleksandr Krasnolutskyi, the first deputy head of the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources, a patch of polluted water from the Seim and Desna rivers, which is heading in the direction of Kyiv region, may not directly reach Kyiv.
Krasnolutskyi emphasized that at the moment when the approach of a spot of polluted water from the Seim and Desna will be recorded in the Kyiv region, the concentration of dirt in the water will already be significantly lower.
The official noted that the level of pollution in the Seim River is currently decreasing, in particular, the level of oxygen in the water is increasing.
At the same time, the ingress of polluted water to the Desna River continues.
Krasnolutskyi explained that since the stain of polluted water has no analogy with oil stains when oil products get into water, its spread cannot be delayed in any way.
According to a senior official of the Ministry of Environment, the level of pollution can be partially reduced by diluting it with clean water.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-