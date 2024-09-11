The area of pollution of the Desna River in Chernihiv Oblast has increased. what is happening

The Desna pollution zone has advanced to the village of Ladynka in Chernihiv Oblast. The improvement of water quality is recorded in the Sejm.

The pollution zone in Desna is already near Chernihiv

Operational data on the situation on the Desna and Seim rivers was made public by the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources.

As of September 11, pollution along the Desna River has progressed to the village of Ladinka in Chernihiv Oblast. During a visual inspection, pollution is fixed at points and does not have a uniform character. The smell is reduced compared to the river Seym, dead fish are observed on the water, rising from the bottom of the river. Downstream — signs of pollution are not recorded.

According to the results of water samples taken on September 10 in Desna and Seim, organic pollution was recorded, which entered the Seim River on August 14 from a sugar factory in the town of Tyotkino, Kursk Region of the Russian Federation.

The worst values of the main pollution indicators on the Desna are recorded in the village of Boromyka and the city of Chernihiv.

At the same time, as of September 11, the quality of water in the Seimas in Chernihiv region is improving: an increase in the content of oxygen dissolved in water and chemical oxygen consumption is recorded.

The water quality of the Desna River at the water intake sites of Kyiv and Brovary is at the level of values typical for this period. There are no risks for water intake.

In the Kyiv region, they are preparing for the approach of polluted water from the Seim and Desna

Analysts from the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center predict that polluted water in the Seim and Desna rivers will reach the Kyiv region sometime between September 14 and 16.

The Ministry of Environment and Rural Affairs noted that they are cooperating with JSC "AK Kyivvodokanal" in the development of measures in the event of a possible deterioration of the condition of water near drinking water intakes in the Kyiv region.

If water quality deteriorates, Kyivvodokanal JSC is ready to immediately adjust technological processes so that drinking water quality indicators meet the requirements of State sanitary standards and regulations. However, we emphasize that there are currently no such risks.

Earlier, the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, noted that the cause of the pollution of the Seim River on the territory of the Russian Federation was the discharge of sewage by a sugar factory in the Russian city of Tyotkino.