Analysts from the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center predict that polluted water in the Seim and Desna rivers will reach the Kyiv region sometime between September 14 and 16.
How the Kyiv region is preparing for the approach of polluted water from the Sejm and Desna
The Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources noted that they are cooperating with JSC "AK Kyivvodokanal" in the development of measures in case of a possible deterioration of the condition of water near drinking water intakes in the Kyiv region.
It is noted that the laboratories of the State Water Agency, DEI and the Kyiv City Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health regularly intensively monitor water from the Seimas and Desna, in particular, in the area of drinking water intakes in the Kyiv region.
In addition, the Ministry of Environment was informed about the situation with the state of water in the Desna River. In particular, as of the morning of September 10, pollution has moved approximately 191 km (near the village of Shestovytsa) from the confluence of the Seim River with the Desna.
It is noted that the improvement of the situation and isolated facts of the death of fish are recorded near Chernigov.
In general, the process of moving pollution along the river tributary continues along the Desna in Chernihiv region. The worst indicators are recorded in the village. Boromyki and Chernihiv.
Exceeding the manganese content by 3.8-8.4 times is recorded in points p. Pekariv, village Boromyki and Chernihiv.
The content of total iron in the points of Boromyky and Chernihiv exceeded by 2.3 times.
The Ministry of Environment informs that the situation is gradually improving in the Seim River in the Sumy and Chernihiv regions, the content of dissolved oxygen is slowly increasing, but it is still below the norm.
What is known about the causes of pollution of the Seim River and, through it, the Desna River
The Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, noted that the cause of the pollution of the Seim River on the territory of the Russian Federation was the discharge of sewage by a sugar factory in the Russian city of Tyotkino.
Shmyhal noted that there is no threat to human life and health. In particular, there is no threat to water intakes of Chernihiv on the Desna River, as well as on the Dnieper of Kyiv.