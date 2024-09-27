Air reconnaissance of the National Guard destroyed the Russian Supercam S350 and Lancet drones
Air reconnaissance of the National Guard destroyed the Russian Supercam S350 and Lancet drones

NSU
Supercam S350
The 11th Brigade named after Mykhailo Hrushevskyi of the National Guard showed how their aerial scouts shoot down Russian unmanned aerial vehicles.

The National Guard showed the downing of 9 Russian drones

A video was published on the brigade's page on the Facebook social network, in which you can see the downing of five Russian Zala-421 drones, two Orlan-10, a Supercam S350 and a Lancet over the line of combat.

Two days ago, this team demonstrated the shooting down of the latest Russian drone Supercam S 350. One such drone costs about 15-20 thousand dollars, depending on the configuration.

The drone can be equipped with various types of equipment, depending on the task performance profile, flies up to 240 km, climbs 5,000 m up, is equipped with a high-resolution camera with night vision, and has a number of other dangerous characteristics that make this UAV a priority target.

National Guardsmen destroyed a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft with the Igla

Guardsmen discovered an enemy Su-25, also known as "Hrach", which was making a combat sortie, the report says.

Thus, the combined calculation of the portable anti-aircraft missile complex (MANPADS) "Igla" of the 31st brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine acted promptly and professionally.

The Su-25 attack aircraft was shot down by a well-aimed shot, the military stated.

