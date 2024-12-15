Airport runways closed near New York due to unidentified drone

The runways at Stewart Airport, located about 100 km north of New York, were temporarily closed. The reason was the detection of a drone nearby.
Points of attention
- A drone has forced the closure of runways at an airport near New York City, causing serious concern among residents and authorities.
- Unknown drones are being spotted over various states, posing a security threat and requiring a thorough investigation.
- The security implications of unknown drones are being considered, including the possibility of transporting hazardous materials.
- Calls for the authorities to disclose information about mysterious objects and shoot down drones are coming from various sides, raising questions about promising actions.
- Federal agencies and the FAA are responding to the threat of unidentified drones, taking measures to prevent possible incidents and ensure the safety of residents.
As reported by the US Federal Aviation Administration, at 9:30 p.m. local time on December 13, the decision was made to close the runways for an hour due to the threat associated with the appearance of an unmanned aerial vehicle.
New York Governor Katie Gochul called the situation the latest in a series of similar incidents since mid-November, expressing deep concern and calling on the state's Intelligence Center to investigate.
FBI officials noted that of the nearly 5,000 reports they received about drones, fewer than 100 warranted a serious investigation.
Trump called for shooting down unidentified drones over the US
It is known that unknown drones were recorded over the states of New Jersey, New York, Maryland, and Connecticut. In addition, unknown drones were conducting surveillance of US military facilities in Europe.
On his own social network, the winner of the presidential election, Republican Donald Trump, called on the US authorities to disclose information about these mysterious objects to the public, or start shooting them down.
In particular, there are suggestions that these drones may be carrying hazardous materials.
At the same time, the authorities deny that the unidentified drones pose any threat. And the military is unable to explain where they came from.
They circled over Picatinny Arsenal in New Jersey, over Donald Trump's golf course in Bedminster, a dozen drones chased a Coast Guard motorized rescue boat.
Most of the UAVs were seen along coastal areas, with some flying over a large reservoir in Clinton.
