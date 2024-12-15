Airport runways closed near New York due to unidentified drone

The runways at Stewart Airport, located about 100 km north of New York, were temporarily closed. The reason was the detection of a drone nearby.

As reported by the US Federal Aviation Administration, at 9:30 p.m. local time on December 13, the decision was made to close the runways for an hour due to the threat associated with the appearance of an unmanned aerial vehicle.

New York Governor Katie Gochul called the situation the latest in a series of similar incidents since mid-November, expressing deep concern and calling on the state's Intelligence Center to investigate.

FBI officials noted that of the nearly 5,000 reports they received about drones, fewer than 100 warranted a serious investigation.

The FAA confirms drones flying over New Jersey, noting that there are nearly a million drones registered in the U.S. The FAA and federal agencies are actively responding to the threat, taking additional measures to prevent potential incidents.

Trump called for shooting down unidentified drones over the US

It is known that unknown drones were recorded over the states of New Jersey, New York, Maryland, and Connecticut. In addition, unknown drones were conducting surveillance of US military facilities in Europe.

On his own social network, the winner of the presidential election, Republican Donald Trump, called on the US authorities to disclose information about these mysterious objects to the public, or start shooting them down.

Mysterious drones all over the country. Could this really be happening without our government knowing? I don't think so! Let the public know and immediately. If not, shoot them down! — Trump urged.

In particular, there are suggestions that these drones may be carrying hazardous materials.

At the same time, the authorities deny that the unidentified drones pose any threat. And the military is unable to explain where they came from.

They circled over Picatinny Arsenal in New Jersey, over Donald Trump's golf course in Bedminster, a dozen drones chased a Coast Guard motorized rescue boat.

Most of the UAVs were seen along coastal areas, with some flying over a large reservoir in Clinton.