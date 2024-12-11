In Britain, a laser weapon was successfully tested to shoot down drones

In Great Britain, a high-energy laser weapon mounted on armored vehicles was successfully tested. Testing of the newest system took place at a test site in Wales.

How a laser weapon was tested in Britain to shoot down drones

It is noted that soldiers of the 16th Royal Artillery used a powerful infrared laser that accurately destroyed drones.

The laser weapon is integrated into the Wolfhound armored vehicle and is equipped with tracking systems that ensure hitting targets in real time.

Armored vehicle Wolfhound (photo — from open sources)

The UK Ministry of Defence has highlighted the cost-effectiveness of this system. Laser weapons use energy as an unlimited "ammunition", making them an alternative to traditional ammunition.

Warrant Officer Matthew Anderson, who led the tests, described the new system as an important addition to the British Army's arsenal.

The development was carried out in cooperation with an industrial consortium led by Raytheon UK , as part of the government's strategy to strengthen national security. The project is aimed at preparing the country for future challenges.

Defense Minister Maria Eagle emphasized that the successful tests confirm Great Britain's leadership in military innovation.

This technology is a significant step forward in the development of defense potential. The tests demonstrate British engineering excellence, she said.

The latest laser weapons could become an important part of the UK's defense strategy, providing highly accurate and cost-effective protection against threats.

In the USA, AI machine guns are being tested

The American company Allen Control Systems, commissioned by the Pentagon, is developing its own autonomous fire control system under the guidance of artificial intelligence "Bullfrog".

This is an autonomous AI-guided machine gun capable of shooting down small UAVs with the help of its own "computer vision".

For the first time, real combat tests of the new system took place in early 2024 as part of the event. The machine gun is installed in the body of a regular pickup truck and easily shoots down drones.

According to the developers, they were inspired to create this system by the criminal war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine.