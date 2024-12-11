In Britain, a laser weapon was successfully tested to shoot down drones

In Great Britain, a high-energy laser weapon mounted on armored vehicles was successfully tested. Testing of the newest system took place at a test site in Wales.
Points of attention
- The British Army has successfully tested a laser weapon to shoot down drones, an important step in developing their defense capabilities.
- The laser system is integrated into the Wolfhound armored vehicle and has high accuracy in firing, making it an effective defense against drones.
- The UK Ministry of Defence has highlighted the cost-effectiveness of laser weapons, which use an unlimited 'ammunition' of energy.
- Collaboration with an industrial consortium and the development of modern defense technologies demonstrate the UK's leadership in military innovation.
How a laser weapon was tested in Britain to shoot down drones
It is noted that soldiers of the 16th Royal Artillery used a powerful infrared laser that accurately destroyed drones.
The laser weapon is integrated into the Wolfhound armored vehicle and is equipped with tracking systems that ensure hitting targets in real time.
The UK Ministry of Defence has highlighted the cost-effectiveness of this system. Laser weapons use energy as an unlimited "ammunition", making them an alternative to traditional ammunition.
Warrant Officer Matthew Anderson, who led the tests, described the new system as an important addition to the British Army's arsenal.
Defense Minister Maria Eagle emphasized that the successful tests confirm Great Britain's leadership in military innovation.
The latest laser weapons could become an important part of the UK's defense strategy, providing highly accurate and cost-effective protection against threats.
In the USA, AI machine guns are being tested
The American company Allen Control Systems, commissioned by the Pentagon, is developing its own autonomous fire control system under the guidance of artificial intelligence "Bullfrog".
This is an autonomous AI-guided machine gun capable of shooting down small UAVs with the help of its own "computer vision".
For the first time, real combat tests of the new system took place in early 2024 as part of the event. The machine gun is installed in the body of a regular pickup truck and easily shoots down drones.
According to the developers, they were inspired to create this system by the criminal war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine.
