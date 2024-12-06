"Peklo" missile drones. Zelensky handed over the first batch of videos to the Defense Forces of Ukraine

On Armed Forces Day, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy handed over the first batch of the latest "Peklo" drone missiles to the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Zelensky handed over the Ukrainian-made "Peklo" missile drones to the army

This is the first series of Ukrainian-made drone missiles that were handed over to the army and put into serial production.

"Hell" missile drone. Our, Ukrainian weapons, which have already been confirmed for combat use. Today, the first batch was handed over to our Defense Forces. Now the task is to increase production and application. Thank you to everyone involved in our defense production, whose contribution helps Ukraine to fight. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

The mentioned drone missile has a range of 700 km and a speed of 700 km per hour.

There have already been five successful applications of "Peklo" drone missiles, — it was reported during the event. Share

For security reasons, other technical characteristics of the Ukrainian missile-drone and the number of transferred units are not mentioned, but it is worth reminding that earlier the head of state noted that this is a fundamentally new type of weapon.

"Hell" missile drones

The participants of the event also emphasized that in terms of effectiveness, Ukrainian drone missiles are not inferior to certain types of Russian cruise missiles, but are much cheaper.

In addition to the head of state, the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi, Minister of Defense Rustem Umyerov, Minister of Strategic Industries Herman Smetanin, Deputy Minister of Strategic Industries Anna Gvozdyar and Advisor to the President of Ukraine on Strategic Affairs Oleksandr Kamyshin took part in the event.

"Hell" missile drones

Flying for 700 km: details about the "Peklo" drone-missile

The Ukrainian manufacturer created the newest rocket-drone "Hell" from scratch in record time — within a year. Currently, it is not only mass-produced, but also constantly improved to expand the list of possible objects of damage.

This was announced by the Minister of Strategic Industries Herman Smetanin.

The Ukrainian manufacturer created the rocket-drone from scratch in record time — within a year. The product already has successful combat applications. It flies at a speed of 700 km/h, at a distance of up to 700 km. "Hell" is not only mass-produced, but also constantly improved. Herman Smetanin Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine

Smetanin clarified that currently work is constantly underway to increase the level of protection of the product against the impact of EW, improve operational characteristics and damage accuracy. New types of warheads are being developed to expand the list of possible targets.