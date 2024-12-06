"Peklo" missile drones. Zelensky handed over the first batch of videos to the Defense Forces of Ukraine

On Armed Forces Day, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy handed over the first batch of the latest "Peklo" drone missiles to the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
Points of attention
- President Zelenskyy hands over the first batch of 'Peklo' missile drones to the Defense Forces of Ukraine, marking a significant milestone in military capabilities.
- The 'Peklo' drone missile boasts a range of 700 km and a speed of 700 km per hour, proving to be an effective and affordable weapon in comparison to Russian counterparts.
- Ukrainian manufacturers prioritize enhancing and expanding the functionality of 'Peklo' drone missiles, aiming to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities.
- The Ukrainian-made 'Peklo' missile drones have demonstrated successful combat applications and are being continuously improved to increase their effectiveness and range of targets.
- The event highlighted the competitive advantage of Ukrainian drone missiles over certain Russian cruise missiles in terms of effectiveness and cost, showcasing Ukraine's advancements in military technology.
Zelensky handed over the Ukrainian-made "Peklo" missile drones to the army
This is the first series of Ukrainian-made drone missiles that were handed over to the army and put into serial production.
The mentioned drone missile has a range of 700 km and a speed of 700 km per hour.
For security reasons, other technical characteristics of the Ukrainian missile-drone and the number of transferred units are not mentioned, but it is worth reminding that earlier the head of state noted that this is a fundamentally new type of weapon.
The participants of the event also emphasized that in terms of effectiveness, Ukrainian drone missiles are not inferior to certain types of Russian cruise missiles, but are much cheaper.
In addition to the head of state, the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi, Minister of Defense Rustem Umyerov, Minister of Strategic Industries Herman Smetanin, Deputy Minister of Strategic Industries Anna Gvozdyar and Advisor to the President of Ukraine on Strategic Affairs Oleksandr Kamyshin took part in the event.
Flying for 700 km: details about the "Peklo" drone-missile
The Ukrainian manufacturer created the newest rocket-drone "Hell" from scratch in record time — within a year. Currently, it is not only mass-produced, but also constantly improved to expand the list of possible objects of damage.
This was announced by the Minister of Strategic Industries Herman Smetanin.
Smetanin clarified that currently work is constantly underway to increase the level of protection of the product against the impact of EW, improve operational characteristics and damage accuracy. New types of warheads are being developed to expand the list of possible targets.
