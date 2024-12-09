Sea Baby drones worked against helicopters and airplanes of the Russian Federation in the Kerch Bay — video of the special operation

The SBU conducted a special operation in the Kerch Bay area on the night of December 5-6, during which Sea Baby naval drones engaged in combat with Russian planes and helicopters.

How the SBU special operation in Kerch Bay went

As noted, the Russian side tried to intercept a group of drones with the help of helicopters, airplanes and Raptor patrol boats.

The Russian pilots thought they were hunters and expected an easy hunt, but they themselves became prey, as the naval drones opened fire in return, the report said. Share

Sea Baby drones were equipped with large-caliber machine guns with automatic guidance and automatic target capture using ballistic programs.

The Security Service of Ukraine also released an intercepted conversation of the Russian military, which talks about losses on board the helicopters: there are dead and wounded. In addition, the helicopters suffered significant damage that required major repairs.

During the operation, naval drones also destroyed a barge used by the Russian occupiers to transport military equipment and equipment for the repair of the Crimean bridge.

The kid revealed the details of using Sea Baby with the Grad anti-aircraft missile system

According to the head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, the Sea Baby drone, equipped with Grad rocket salvo fire systems, was used for the first time in December 2023.

The use of surface naval combat drones is a new milestone in the history of naval battles. But we have gone much further, and today we successfully adapt various types of weapons to our drones. We will not reveal all the details so as not to give the enemy an opportunity to prepare. The main thing is that we implement the best military-technological solutions, experiment and improve every day.

After all, Sea Baby is a multi-purpose platform on which the special service places additional weapons to perform various tasks. Among other things, the drone effectively performs remote mining. And, according to the Head of the SBU, 4 enemy ships were already hit in this way.