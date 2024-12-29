Aliyev set clear conditions for Putin after Russia shot down Azerbaijani plane

As journalists managed to find out, on December 27, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev demanded an apology and admission of guilt from Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, but that's not all.
Points of attention
- The conditions include an apology, an admission of guilt, punishment of the guilty, and payment of compensation to the victims.
- Aliyev revealed new details of the plane crash in Kazakhstan and spoke about the damage that affected the aircraft's controllability.
What Aliyev demands from Putin
According to the Azerbaijani leader, the third condition is that the perpetrators must be punished and brought to criminal responsibility.
The head of state drew attention to the fact that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin fulfilled the first condition on December 28, when he personally called him and apologized.
Aliyev hopes that other conditions of official Baku will be heard and fulfilled.
Aliyev reveals details of plane crash in Kazakhstan
According to his data, the Embraer 190 aircraft that crashed near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan suffered external damage while still in Russia, near the city of Grozny.
The country's president emphasized that the damage affected the aircraft's controllability.
In addition, Aliyev officially confirmed that the tail of the plane was severely damaged as a result of shelling from the ground.
