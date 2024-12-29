Aliyev set clear conditions for Putin after Russia shot down Azerbaijani plane
Source:  online.ua

As journalists managed to find out, on December 27, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev demanded an apology and admission of guilt from Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, but that's not all.

  • The conditions include an apology, an admission of guilt, punishment of the guilty, and payment of compensation to the victims.
  • Aliyev revealed new details of the plane crash in Kazakhstan and spoke about the damage that affected the aircraft's controllability.

What Aliyev demands from Putin

What were they (the conditions — ed.)? First, the Russian side must apologize to Azerbaijan. Second, it must admit its guilt.

According to the Azerbaijani leader, the third condition is that the perpetrators must be punished and brought to criminal responsibility.

"And the Azerbaijani state, the injured passengers and crew members must be paid compensation. These are our conditions," Ilham Aliyev emphasized.

The head of state drew attention to the fact that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin fulfilled the first condition on December 28, when he personally called him and apologized.

Aliyev hopes that other conditions of official Baku will be heard and fulfilled.

All these conditions are fair. There are no extraordinary requirements or questions here, it is based on international experience and the principles of normal human behavior.

Aliyev reveals details of plane crash in Kazakhstan

According to his data, the Embraer 190 aircraft that crashed near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan suffered external damage while still in Russia, near the city of Grozny.

The country's president emphasized that the damage affected the aircraft's controllability.

It is known that the Azerbaijani civilian aircraft was knocked out of control using electronic warfare equipment. This was the first stage of damage to the aircraft, the head of state added.

In addition, Aliyev officially confirmed that the tail of the plane was severely damaged as a result of shelling from the ground.

"It is surprising and saddening that Russian officials are trying to cover up the situation by putting forward versions of a gas cylinder explosion. Such behavior only complicates the situation and does not contribute to establishing the truth," he added.

