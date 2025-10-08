All of Europe is under threat from Russian martyrs — Kubilius

The European Commission is insisting that countries bordering Russia deploy strike drones. They would be useful in the event of an attack by Russian troops.

Europe must prepare for Russian attacks — Kubilius

This was stated by European Commissioner for Defense Andrius Kubilius in his speech to the European Parliament.

Kubilius noted that Russia's provocations against EU countries pose a threat to people and peace in Europe. Therefore, the bloc needs to act "very practically and effectively." Share

He drew attention to the fact that drones are the future of war and the future of provocations. And the European Union is still poorly prepared for this. In particular, the defense systems of the bloc's countries are actually not ready to detect drones and track border crossings. Also, shooting down a drone worth 10 thousand euros with a missile worth 1 million euros is "really impractical."

The European Commissioner stressed that all of Europe is under threat, as the Russian "Shaheeds" have a range of 2,500 kilometers. They can even reach Brussels or Strasbourg. And from container ships, drones are capable of hitting targets along the entire European coast.

According to Kubilius, in the short term, it is necessary to develop capabilities to better detect, track and identify drones using acoustic sensors, radar and satellites.

At the same time, in the long term, it is necessary to develop the ability to neutralize or destroy drones using interceptors, electronic warfare, and mobile units.

For the countries on the eastern flank, the ability to use drones to strike ground targets is needed if the enemy tries to invade. An individual approach is needed. Countries on the front line have different needs compared to others, including the Mediterranean states. Andrius Kubilius European Commissioner for Defence

He also added that countering Russian drones is impossible without cooperation with Ukraine, whose air defenses shoot down 70-80% of targets.