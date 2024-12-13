As of today, Europe is not sufficiently prepared for a possible attack by the Russian Federation, so it must begin rearming immediately.
Points of attention
- Europe must immediately begin rearmament due to Putin's preparations for a new war.
- NATO is not prepared for a possible Russian invasion, which could happen soon.
Putin may be preparing for war with Europe or NATO
The new European Union Commissioner for Defense, Andrius Kubilius, issued an urgent warning on this matter.
He analyzed intelligence data indicating that Russia would be ready to invade Europe as early as 2030.
According to Kubilius, it will be years before we have the forces and means in Europe that are envisaged by NATO plans.
What does NATO say about this?
According to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, as of today, there is no direct military threat to the bloc's members.
Despite this, NATO is not prepared for what will happen in four or five years if Russia does launch an invasion.
Mark Rutte drew attention to the fact that the Alliance has already increased defense spending and continues to strengthen its military capabilities:
Against this background, he called on the bloc's members to finally switch to wartime thinking, because otherwise events could develop extremely unpredictably.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-