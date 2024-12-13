Countless tanks. European Commissioner Kubilius warned about Putin's plans

As of today, Europe is not sufficiently prepared for a possible attack by the Russian Federation, so it must begin rearming immediately.

Putin may be preparing for war with Europe or NATO

The new European Union Commissioner for Defense, Andrius Kubilius, issued an urgent warning on this matter.

He analyzed intelligence data indicating that Russia would be ready to invade Europe as early as 2030.

According to Kubilius, it will be years before we have the forces and means in Europe that are envisaged by NATO plans.

Experts say that Russia is now producing more tanks than it is deploying on the front lines. Countless tanks are accumulating, and I naturally ask myself: why is Russia doing this? What is Putin up to? — the European Commissioner asked. Share

What does NATO say about this?

According to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, as of today, there is no direct military threat to the bloc's members.

Despite this, NATO is not prepared for what will happen in four or five years if Russia does launch an invasion.

Mark Rutte drew attention to the fact that the Alliance has already increased defense spending and continues to strengthen its military capabilities:

With all this, our deterrence is good — for now. But I worry about tomorrow. We are not ready for what will happen in four or five years. The danger is coming at us at full speed. We must not look the other way. We must meet it face to face: What is happening in Ukraine could happen here. Mark Rutte NATO Secretary General

Against this background, he called on the bloc's members to finally switch to wartime thinking, because otherwise events could develop extremely unpredictably.