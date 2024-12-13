Countless tanks. European Commissioner Kubilius warned about Putin's plans
Category
World
Publication date

Countless tanks. European Commissioner Kubilius warned about Putin's plans

Countless tanks. European Commissioner Kubilius warned about Putin's plans
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

As of today, Europe is not sufficiently prepared for a possible attack by the Russian Federation, so it must begin rearming immediately.

Points of attention

  • Europe must immediately begin rearmament due to Putin's preparations for a new war.
  • NATO is not prepared for a possible Russian invasion, which could happen soon.

Putin may be preparing for war with Europe or NATO

The new European Union Commissioner for Defense, Andrius Kubilius, issued an urgent warning on this matter.

He analyzed intelligence data indicating that Russia would be ready to invade Europe as early as 2030.

According to Kubilius, it will be years before we have the forces and means in Europe that are envisaged by NATO plans.

Experts say that Russia is now producing more tanks than it is deploying on the front lines. Countless tanks are accumulating, and I naturally ask myself: why is Russia doing this? What is Putin up to? — the European Commissioner asked.

What does NATO say about this?

According to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, as of today, there is no direct military threat to the bloc's members.

Despite this, NATO is not prepared for what will happen in four or five years if Russia does launch an invasion.

Mark Rutte drew attention to the fact that the Alliance has already increased defense spending and continues to strengthen its military capabilities:

With all this, our deterrence is good — for now. But I worry about tomorrow. We are not ready for what will happen in four or five years. The danger is coming at us at full speed. We must not look the other way. We must meet it face to face: What is happening in Ukraine could happen here.

Mark Rutte

Mark Rutte

NATO Secretary General

Against this background, he called on the bloc's members to finally switch to wartime thinking, because otherwise events could develop extremely unpredictably.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin's "peaceful" plan. Zelensky appeals to peace
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Putin's "peaceful" plan. Zelensky appeals to peace
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump's team is considering scenarios for attacking Iran — what's happening
Trump
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Orban predicts large-scale changes on the world stage
Orban continues his “peacemaking mission”

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?