Almost 900 times in May. Russia uses chemical weapons against the AFU
Ukraine
Almost 900 times in May. Russia uses chemical weapons against the AFU

The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons has confirmed that Russia is using chemical weapons against the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to the General Staff, during May alone, the aggressor used dangerous chemical compounds on the battlefield 888 times.

  • Russia has used chemical weapons almost 900 times against the Armed Forces of Ukraine in May, as confirmed by the OPCW, a systematic violation of international norms.
  • The use of dangerous chemical compounds by the Russian army on the battlefield poses a severe threat to Ukrainian defenders, with tear gas irritants found in grenades prohibited for use in warfare.

Russia used chemical weapons 888 times against the AFU in May

The Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security reported this on Facebook, commenting on the latest report by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

According to the report, Russia is systematically using chemical weapons against Ukrainian defenders.

This is a tear gas irritant that is prohibited for use as a method of warfare. The relevant chemical compounds were found in grenades used by the Russian army against the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

This is the third report by the OPCW confirming that Russia is systematically and purposefully violating the Chemical Weapons Convention.

According to the General Staff, during May 2025 alone, the aggressor used dangerous chemical compounds on the battlefield 888 times. By systematically and purposefully committing such crimes, Russia seeks to destroy the system of international law.

The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons has confirmed the use of a "toxic chemical substance" by Russian forces against Ukrainian forces, which is a violation of international law.

