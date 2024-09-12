Kremlin Patriarch Kirill became ill on September 12 after a speech in St. Petersburg, in which Putin's henchman lied about "the special path of Russia, which has never occupied Ukraine."

The odious head of the Russian Orthodox Church, which directly supports Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine, spoke at the United Cultures Forum in St. Petersburg. After the speech, he was taken away by an "ambulance" — allegedly, the criminal figure of the Russian church was affected by the heat.

During the speech, the patriarch of the Russian Orthodox Church talked about the "humility" of Russia. In particular, he stated that the Russian Federation "is not occupying anyone".

Russia, for all its power, is a very humble country. We do not impose anything on anyone, we do not occupy anyone, we do not enslave anyone, we calmly follow our historical path, — Kyrylo cynically stated. Share

In addition, Gundyaev (real name Kirill — ed.) is convinced that "divine and human" are combined in the Russian people, therefore the occupying country "will be invincible."

"Z-activists" and so-called "own heroes" responded with applause to the patriarch's statements. After his speech, they chanted "Russians, forward!" and "We are Russians, God is with us!".

The Russian Orthodox Church supports Russia's war against Ukraine

Earlier, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, said that the Russian army is fighting in Ukraine "for the future" of Russia. He called on Russians to unite and put aside their internal differences, so that they would have the power that would be feared by those who "dream of ruining the Russian land."

Kirill promised the Russians forgiveness of sins for "sacrificing themselves" in the war in Ukraine.

Great Britain, Canada, the United States of America, Ukraine, Australia and New Zealand imposed sanctions against Kirill. He is also banned from entering Lithuania.