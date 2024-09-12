Kremlin Patriarch Kirill became ill on September 12 after a speech in St. Petersburg, in which Putin's henchman lied about "the special path of Russia, which has never occupied Ukraine."
- Patriarch Kirill of the Russian Orthodox Church became ill after delivering a speech denying Russia's occupation of Ukraine and supporting the war efforts.
- Kirill called for unity among Russians in the fight against perceived enemies and offered forgiveness for participating in the war against Ukraine.
- The controversial speech led to reactions such as applause and chants in support of Russia, while also resulting in sanctions imposed by several countries against Kirill, including bans on his entry.
- The incident highlights the close association of the Russian Orthodox Church with Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine, with Kirill emphasizing the importance of the conflict for Russia's future.
- Kirill's statements have sparked debates and criticisms, causing global concern and condemnation of his support for the war and denial of Russia's occupation of Ukrainian territory.
Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill fell ill in St. Petersburg because of Putin's support
The odious head of the Russian Orthodox Church, which directly supports Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine, spoke at the United Cultures Forum in St. Petersburg. After the speech, he was taken away by an "ambulance" — allegedly, the criminal figure of the Russian church was affected by the heat.
During the speech, the patriarch of the Russian Orthodox Church talked about the "humility" of Russia. In particular, he stated that the Russian Federation "is not occupying anyone".
In addition, Gundyaev (real name Kirill — ed.) is convinced that "divine and human" are combined in the Russian people, therefore the occupying country "will be invincible."
"Z-activists" and so-called "own heroes" responded with applause to the patriarch's statements. After his speech, they chanted "Russians, forward!" and "We are Russians, God is with us!".
The Russian Orthodox Church supports Russia's war against Ukraine
Earlier, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, said that the Russian army is fighting in Ukraine "for the future" of Russia. He called on Russians to unite and put aside their internal differences, so that they would have the power that would be feared by those who "dream of ruining the Russian land."
Kirill promised the Russians forgiveness of sins for "sacrificing themselves" in the war in Ukraine.
Great Britain, Canada, the United States of America, Ukraine, Australia and New Zealand imposed sanctions against Kirill. He is also banned from entering Lithuania.
