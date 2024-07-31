An associate of Putin and the Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation were declared suspicious

The Security Service of Ukraine announced the suspicion of one of the associates of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Oleksiy Dyumin, and Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Yunus-Bek Yevkurov.

What is known about the suspicions of high officials of the Russian Federation

According to the investigation, Oleksiy Dyumin, a former bodyguard of Putin and the current secretary of the State Council of the Russian Federation, was engaged in the mobilization of the Tula region for military operations in Ukraine.

He organized the partial mobilization of men, created the Center for Unmanned Systems and established the production of FPV drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles. Dyumin also actively provided for the military needs of the Russian Federation.

The investigation notes that Yunus-Bek Yevkurov, Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, is responsible for the training of contract servicemen and mobilized persons who then take part in the war against Ukraine.

The SBU and the Prosecutor General's Office notified both involved parties of the suspicion under Art. 437 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, which provides for responsibility for planning, preparing, unleashing and waging an aggressive war.

Since the suspects are hiding from justice, active efforts are underway to punish them.

Preliminary suspicions of military officials of the Russian Federation

In November 2023, Ukrainian law enforcement officers reported that Kobylash was suspected of shelling Uman in Cherkasy Oblast on April 28, 2023.

At least 23 Uman residents died then, including six children. Kobylash is responsible for dense bombing of densely populated areas of Mariupol and other massive attacks by Russian aircraft.

On March 5, 2024, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Serhiy Kobylash .