General of the Russian Federation Kobylash was declared suspect for the missile attack on Odesa

Odesa law enforcement officers announced a new suspicion against Russian Lieutenant General Serhiy Kobylash, the commander of long-range aviation of the Russian Air Force.

What is known about the new suspicion of the Russian general

According to the investigation, on April 23, 2022, Russian troops attacked Odesa with Kh-101 cruise missiles on Kobylash's order.

One of the rockets hit a 16-story building in the Kyiv district of Odessa. Eight people died then, including a little girl, her mother and grandmother, as well as a pregnant woman. Another 11 townspeople were injured.

Another cruise missile hit the cemetery, injuring one woman and damaging burials.

Kobylash was accused of issuing an order aimed at violating the laws and customs of war. He faces life imprisonment.

Before the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, Kobylash commanded the bombing of cities in Syria and Georgia. For this, he received the rank of general and the star "Hero of Russia".

This is not the first suspicion of the Russian general Kobylash

In November 2023, Ukrainian law enforcement officers reported that Kobylash was suspected of shelling Uman in Cherkasy Oblast on April 28, 2023.

At least 23 Uman residents died then, including six children. Kobylash is responsible for dense bombing of densely populated areas of Mariupol and other massive attacks by Russian aircraft.

On March 5, 2024, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Serhiy Kobylash .