An employee of the parliament was arrested in Moldova on suspicion of spying on the Russian Federation

An employee of the Parliament of Moldova, Ion Kriange, who is involved in the case of high treason, was placed under preliminary arrest for 30 days. Such a decision was made on August 2 by the Chisinau court of the Chekany sector at the request of the prosecutor's office.

A suspect of spying for the Russian Federation was arrested in Moldova

The court announced the decision in the absence of the accused, who referred to the state of health.

At the request of PCCOCS prosecutors, an employee of the Parliament of Moldova, accused of treason, was placed under arrest for 30 days for further objective investigation, the prosecutor's office reported. Share

As for the second suspect, an employee of the Border Police, a decision will be made later.

In Moldova, two officials are suspected of working for Russia

The prosecutor's office of Moldova announced the detention on July 31 of two officials — the parliament secretariat and the border police — on suspicion of treason and conspiracy against the Republic of Moldova.

According to law enforcement officers, the suspects committed crimes starting in 2023. One of the detainees is suspected of treason because he "gathered and passed on information to an embassy employee for use to the detriment of the interests of Moldova."

The second detainee is also suspected of conspiracy against Moldova. According to law enforcement officers, he acted for personal gain. The official also "maintained contact with an employee of the embassy in order to collect and transfer information to him for use to the detriment of the interests of the Republic of Moldova."

On August 1, Moldova expelled a Russian diplomat who was declared persona non grata on suspicion of conducting activities "incompatible with diplomatic status." This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Moldova.

This happened after the arrest on July 30 of the head of the Legal Department of the Parliament of Moldova, Ion Kriange, and one of the employees of the border police, who allegedly passed on information to the deputy attaché for defense of the Russian Embassy, writes Reuters, citing a source in the Moldovan security agencies.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Moldova said that it "received information and evidence indicating that activities incompatible with his diplomatic status (by a Russian diplomat) were carried out on the territory of the Republic of Moldova." For this reason, the ambassador of the Russian Federation in Moldova, Oleg Vasnetsov, was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and handed a note declaring the diplomat persona non grata.