An exhibition of the world-famous photographer Giles Duley starts in Kyiv

An exhibition by the British photographer Giles Duley, dedicated to the International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action, opened at the Kyiv History Museum.

Photo exhibition by Giles Duley is dedicated to mine safety

The joint exhibition of the Heritage of War Foundation and UNDP, "Defining the Future: People, Teams and Technologies for Mine Safety of Ukraine," is timed to the International Mine Safety Awareness Day every year on April 4.

The author of the photos is the photographer Giles Duley, the UN Commissioner for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in the Context of War and Peacebuilding.

The purpose of the exhibition, according to the museum, is to raise awareness of mine action and support for victims of mine and explosive activity through a collection of a mosaic of experiences — from a professional pyrotechnician to a veteran, from a medical worker to a technological innovator.

The exposition will be open in the museum until April 7. From April 4 to 19, it will also be available in an open format in the centre of Kyiv, on Sofiivska Square.

Who is Giles Duley?

Giles Duley is a British portrait and documentary photographer, chef, and writer.

For more than 20 years, he has been documenting the impact of landmines and unexploded ordnance on civilians around the world, often decades after wars have ended, in countries such as Angola, Cambodia, Laos, Lebanon, Iraq, Vietnam, Colombia, Lebanon, Iraq and Vietnam.

Giles Dewley (photo: facebook.com/UNDPUkraine)

Duley founded the Legacy of War Foundation and was announced in 2022 as the first United Nations Global Advocate for People with Disabilities in Conflict and Peacebuilding.

In February 2011, Giles stepped on a landmine while deployed in Afghanistan, leaving him a triple amputee with one arm.

After his recovery, Giles has dedicated his life to countering landmines worldwide. He has coordinated and implemented many charitable projects in various countries.

Giles has been visiting Ukraine and helping victims of the Russian military aggression since 2015.

He is an ambassador and partner of UNITED24, and his foundation currently funds and helps develop local charities and community organisations separately.