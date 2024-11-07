An official of the Central MSEK was detained in Kyiv while receiving a bribe

Law enforcement officers detained an official of the Central MSEK while accepting a bribe. So far, she has been reported on suspicion of influence peddling.

What is known about the detained official of the Central MSEK

As noted, the law enforcement officers detained the deputy head of the Central MSEK for a bribe of 2,000 dollars for a promise to issue a disability to a conscript.

The deputy head of the commission proposed registration of the II group of disability, which allowed removal from military registration. For this "service" she demanded a bribe of 2,000 dollars.

According to the investigation, the woman assured "clients" that she had repeatedly "solved" similar issues thanks to her position.

During the search, almost 20 thousand dollars, medical documents, personal files and other evidence were seized from her.

Suspicion was declared against the perpetrator under Part 3 of Art. 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (obtaining illegal benefits to influence decision-making by civil servants), which provides up to eight years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Currently, the court chose a preventive measure for her.

Two officials from Khmelnytskyi region illegally enriched themselves by evading mobilization

The official's son holds a managerial position in the head office of the Pension Fund of Ukraine in the Khmelnytskyi region.

As part of the initiated criminal proceedings regarding the illegal registration of disability for men who are trying to avoid military service, the law enforcement officers conducted a series of searches in the offices and residences of officials.

USD 100,000, as well as a number of forged medical documents, lists of "evaders" with names and fictitious diagnoses were found in the office of the head of MSEK.

In addition, in the homes of the officials, the DBR employees found almost 5 million 244 thousand US dollars, 300 thousand euros, more than 5 million UAH, branded jewelry and jewelry. Law enforcement officers found money in almost every corner of the apartment — in closets, drawers, niches.