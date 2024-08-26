Analysts warn of the threat of a new large-scale war in Africa
Analysts warn of the threat of a new large-scale war in Africa

Ethiopian Army
Source:  The New York Times

Researchers at the University of Mogadishu in Somalia, Afyar Elmi and Yusuf Hassan, warn of Ethiopia's intentions to start a war against Somalia.

Points of attention

  • Researchers at the University of Mogadishu raise concerns over Ethiopia's possible war intentions against Somalia, posing a threat to regional stability.
  • The involvement of international organizations and countries supporting Somalia's position highlights the seriousness of the situation and the potential for a large-scale conflict.
  • Analysts emphasize the importance of the Red Sea's stability, highlighting how the conflict between Ethiopia and Somalia could impact global trade routes and international relations in the region.
  • The expansionist ambitions of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and the geopolitical complexities in the Horn of Africa add to the urgency of resolving the escalating tensions.
  • The potential involvement of various global and regional states in the conflict raises fears of the Red Sea becoming a dangerous battleground, emphasizing the need for swift diplomatic resolutions.

What is known about Ethiopia's intentions to go to war against Somalia and how it could affect the world

Trouble has definitely come. Thanks to the expansionist ambitions and reckless plans of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abia Ahmed, the Horn of Africa is on the brink of a war that could endanger the region and affect the rest of the world. This must be stopped before it is too late, - warn scientists from Somalia.

They claim that the current leader of Ethiopia is allegedly seeking to secure access to the ocean for his country.

Scientists explain that Somalia has been in a state of semi-disintegration for the past few decades and is the weakest of the five coastal countries that border Ethiopia.

On January 1, Ethiopia signed a memorandum of understanding with the president of the self-proclaimed republic of Somaliland, which controls northwestern Somalia.

Recognition of Somaliland would allow Ethiopia to gain control over a 20-kilometer stretch of coastline in the Gulf of Aden.

Ethiopia is close to unleashing a war against Somalia
Army of Ethiopia

This was a clear violation of Somalia's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Somalia immediately rejected the memorandum and launched a diplomatic offensive, explaining to the states of the region and international states that Ethiopia seeks to establish control over the territory of Somalia by illegal means, the authors of the material note.

According to them, the UN, the African Union, the US and the EU supported Somalia's position.

However, according to Somalis, the ruler of Ethiopia did not abandon his plans.

He seems to believe now is the right time to implement his plan, with Somalia struggling with extremist insurgencies and the US government distracted by elections and embroiled in conflicts in the Middle East and Europe. Another factor is the possible victory of Donald Trump, who probably hopes that Mr. Abiy will support or be indifferent to his actions, the article emphasizes.

Scientists from Somalia complain that in June Ethiopia twice sent its troops to the borders of Somalia, and in July the country's authorities intercepted a shipment of weapons sent from Ethiopia to anti-government forces.

Currently, the Somali government is trying to get the support of Egypt and Turkey.

However, scientists warn that a "time bomb" continues to operate in the region.

What could threaten the war between Ethiopia and Somalia

They assure that the war will be a disaster not only for Somalia, which is coming to its senses after the civil war, but also for Ethiopia itself, which is already involved in several armed conflicts within its own borders.

Scientists believe that the resolution of the war will involve the Red Sea states, in particular, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

Given that the US, China and some European countries already have their military bases on the shores of the Red Sea, and that Turkey, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Russia are claiming it, the region "could quickly become a dangerous battleground for global and regional states"

At the same time, the Red Sea is vital for international trade and security, as it is the main route from Asia to Europe and America.

