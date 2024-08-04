Kuleba will visit Africa again. Which countries will he visit

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba is starting his fourth African tour on August 4.

Which countries will Kuleba visit during the African tour

As noted, this is Kuleba's fourth African tour. It will last from August 4 to 8.

In particular, Kuleba will visit Malawi, Zambia and Mauritius. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine will visit all three countries for the first time in history.

Kuleba will hold talks with the leaders of the states, ministers of foreign affairs, business and cultural circles. The main topics will be the development of bilateral relations, as well as the participation of African states in restoring a just peace for Ukraine.

In Malawi, the focus of the negotiations will be on food security: the exchange of experience and technologies in the field of agriculture, the "Grain From Ukraine" humanitarian program. Zambia has bilateral relations and cooperation within the framework of international organizations. Share

Also in Mauritius, which is one of the most successful economies in Africa, a special topic of the meetings will be the attraction of investments and the participation of Mauritian businesses in the reconstruction and restoration of Ukraine.

What preceded it

In January 2022, the Africa Strategy of Ukraine was approved. Within its borders, contacts with African countries were significantly intensified by the President of Ukraine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and parliamentary diplomacy.

Ukraine wants to get more support from African countries and add them to the peace formula.

The first African tour of the head of the MFA of Ukraine took place in October 2022, the second - in May 2023.