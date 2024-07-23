The head of the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba arrived on a visit to China to meet with the head of the Foreign Ministry of the PRC Wang I.

What is known about Kuleba's talks with the Chinese Foreign Minister

Extensive, detailed, substantive negotiations with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi are ahead regarding ways to a just peace. We must avoid competing peaceful plans. It is very important that Kyiv and Beijing conduct a direct dialogue and exchange positions, Kuleba noted. Share

He emphasized that the parties also plan to discuss bilateral relations between the countries.

According to Kuleba, Beijing should review relations with Ukraine through the prism of strategic relations with Europe, since Ukraine has already started negotiations on joining the EU.

Kuleba also noted that this is the first visit of a Ukrainian high-ranking official to China since the beginning of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

It is also the first visit of the Ukrainian foreign minister to China since 2012.

What they say in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China

According to Mao Ning, the representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China, during the meeting with the head of Ukrainian diplomacy, it is planned to discuss bilateral relations between the countries and ways of settling the criminal war unleashed by Russia.

During the visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Kuleba to China, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi will hold talks with him, during which they will exchange views on the implementation of the consensus between the heads of state, the promotion of Chinese-Ukrainian cooperation and issues of mutual interest to both sides, she emphasized Mao Ning. Share

The Chinese diplomat also added that regarding the criminal war unleashed by Russia, Beijing has always advocated the settlement of the conflict through negotiations.

According to the representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, China will continue to stand "on the side of peace and dialogue" and will also support the international community in joint work to find a practical and feasible political solution to the "crisis".