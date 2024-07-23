The head of the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba arrived on a visit to China to meet with the head of the Foreign Ministry of the PRC Wang I.
Points of attention
- Negotiations between Dmytro Kuleba and the Chinese Foreign Minister aim to find ways to achieve a just peace and resolve the conflict initiated by Russia.
- The visit of a Ukrainian high-ranking official to China underscores the significance and seriousness of the ongoing negotiations for cooperation and crisis resolution.
- China's Foreign Ministry supports settling the conflict through dialogue and peaceful means, prioritizing peace and cooperation in finding a political solution.
- The discussions between Ukraine and China focus on bilateral relations, strategic ties with Europe, and the importance of direct dialogue in resolving the ongoing crisis.
- The Chinese Foreign Ministry emphasizes its commitment to peace and dialogue, supporting the international community in finding practical solutions to the crisis initiated by Russia.
What is known about Kuleba's talks with the Chinese Foreign Minister
He emphasized that the parties also plan to discuss bilateral relations between the countries.
According to Kuleba, Beijing should review relations with Ukraine through the prism of strategic relations with Europe, since Ukraine has already started negotiations on joining the EU.
Kuleba also noted that this is the first visit of a Ukrainian high-ranking official to China since the beginning of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.
It is also the first visit of the Ukrainian foreign minister to China since 2012.
What they say in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China
According to Mao Ning, the representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China, during the meeting with the head of Ukrainian diplomacy, it is planned to discuss bilateral relations between the countries and ways of settling the criminal war unleashed by Russia.
The Chinese diplomat also added that regarding the criminal war unleashed by Russia, Beijing has always advocated the settlement of the conflict through negotiations.
According to the representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, China will continue to stand "on the side of peace and dialogue" and will also support the international community in joint work to find a practical and feasible political solution to the "crisis".
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-