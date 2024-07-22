Foreign Minister Kuleba will pay a visit to China. What topics will be discussed

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba will pay a visit to China. Its purpose is to conduct negotiations on bilateral relations and ways to a just peace against the background of Russian aggression.

Kuleba is going to China

It is noted that on July 23-25, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, will visit China at the invitation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China, Wang Yi.

It is known that during the meetings and negotiations, the parties will exchange opinions on the current state and prospects for the development of bilateral relations.

The main topic of discussion will be the search for ways to stop Russian aggression and China's possible role in achieving a stable and just peace, the report says. Share

The position of the People's Republic of China in Russia's war against Ukraine

We will remind, the day before the leader of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, resolutely opposed criticism of Beijing for its close relations with Russia during the war in Ukraine.

It is worth noting that since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, China has not condemned Russia and has not imposed sanctions. At the same time, Beijing strengthened cooperation with Moscow and began selling key technologies and dual-use products to the Kremlin.

Recently, the Vice President of the European Commission, Valdis Dombrovskis, stated that China supplies Russia with dual-purpose products necessary for the production of weapons.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken later criticized China's actions. He emphasized the issue of supplying dual-use products to the Russian defense industry.