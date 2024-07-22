Foreign Minister Kuleba will pay a visit to China. What topics will be discussed
Category
Politics
Publication date

Foreign Minister Kuleba will pay a visit to China. What topics will be discussed

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Foreign Minister Kuleba will pay a visit to China. What topics will be discussed
Читати українською

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba will pay a visit to China. Its purpose is to conduct negotiations on bilateral relations and ways to a just peace against the background of Russian aggression.

Points of attention

  • The purpose of Minister Kuleba's visit to China is to conduct negotiations on bilateral relations and strategies to counter Russian aggression in Ukraine.
  • The discussions will focus on finding ways to achieve a stable and just peace amidst the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
  • China's stance on Russia's actions in Ukraine, its lack of condemnation, and suspected cooperation in the supply of dual-use products have drawn international criticism and calls for sanctions.
  • The visit highlights the significance of international cooperation in resolving the conflict in Ukraine and promoting stability and peace in the region.
  • The meeting between Ukraine's Foreign Minister and Chinese officials will also address China's potential role in contributing to peace efforts and addressing the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

Kuleba is going to China

It is noted that on July 23-25, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, will visit China at the invitation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China, Wang Yi.

It is known that during the meetings and negotiations, the parties will exchange opinions on the current state and prospects for the development of bilateral relations.

The main topic of discussion will be the search for ways to stop Russian aggression and China's possible role in achieving a stable and just peace, the report says.

The position of the People's Republic of China in Russia's war against Ukraine

We will remind, the day before the leader of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, resolutely opposed criticism of Beijing for its close relations with Russia during the war in Ukraine.

It is worth noting that since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, China has not condemned Russia and has not imposed sanctions. At the same time, Beijing strengthened cooperation with Moscow and began selling key technologies and dual-use products to the Kremlin.

Recently, the Vice President of the European Commission, Valdis Dombrovskis, stated that China supplies Russia with dual-purpose products necessary for the production of weapons.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken later criticized China's actions. He emphasized the issue of supplying dual-use products to the Russian defense industry.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
China rejects NATO's accusations of supporting Russia's war against Ukraine
China

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?