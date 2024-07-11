China criticises NATO in connection with the statement of the North Atlantic Alliance that China has become a decisive factor contributing to Russia's war against Ukraine.

China rejected the accusations in the NATO statement

In the final communiqué, the NATO countries demanded that China "cease all material and political support for Russia's military actions", issuing the strongest condemnation of Beijing in the entire history of the Alliance.

A joint statement at NATO's annual summit in Washington said that "Beijing's massive support for Russia's defence industrial base... increases the threat Russia poses to its neighbors and to Euro-Atlantic security."

Beijing said it had sent a protest to NATO over the allegations, which it called "provocative, containing blatant falsehoods and slander."

China's mission to the EU said Beijing seeks a political settlement of the war in Ukraine and has never provided lethal weapons to either side in the conflict, adding that "normal trade flows" with Russia should not be disrupted or coerced. Share

At the same time, Beijing warned the Alliance to stay as far as possible from Asia, which, according to him, is "a place for peaceful development, not an arena for geopolitical rivalry."

NATO continues to play on the relationship between the security of Europe and the security of the Asia-Pacific region... We urge it to remain within its role as a regional defence organisation in the North Atlantic. NATO should not become a violator of peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region or a tool used by some major powers to maintain hegemony.

NATO summit in Washington

From July 9 to 11, the US capital, Washington, hosted the anniversary summit of NATO dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the creation of the North Atlantic Alliance.

The main topic of the meeting was the discussion of the role of NATO in the conditions of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and the issue of Ukraine's future membership in the Alliance. Share

The declaration of the NATO summit stated that China had become a decisive factor contributing to Russia's war against Ukraine. In this regard, the Alliance called on China to stop any material and political support for the military efforts of the Russian Federation.