According to Petro Andryushchenko, the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, occupied by the criminal army of the Russian Federation, the Russian invaders continue to place military equipment in the residential quarters of the city, but the air defense systems have begun to be taken away from there.
Points of attention
- The Russian army continues to place military equipment in residential areas of occupied Mariupol, raising concerns for the safety of the local population.
- Air defense systems are being taken away from Mariupol by Russian occupiers, potentially leaving the city vulnerable to aerial attacks.
- The presence of Kadyrov's Chechen mercenaries in Mariupol reveals a hidden agenda behind the Russian army's activities in the city.
- The Russians are forming a resource reserve base in Mariupol, indicating strategic military planning and potential threats to neighboring areas.
- The prioritization of storing ammunition in residential buildings by Russian occupiers showcases disregard for the safety of civilians and raises questions about their motives.
Why are the Russian occupiers removing air defense from Mariupol
Andryushchenko emphasized that the Russian occupiers do not care about the safety of the city's residents, but they are afraid of the Ukrainian military exposing the locations of their own air defense systems.
He noted that incomprehensible things are happening with the placement of operational-tactical warehouses with ammunition.
What is known about the strange actions of the Russians in occupied Mariupol
According to him, it is currently difficult to answer what is forcing the Russian invaders to change their tactics.
However, they form a reserve in Mariupol.
In particular, Andryushchenko emphasized that units of Kadyrov's Chechen mercenaries were secretly brought to the city.
This means that ammunition will continue to be located in residential buildings. So the occupiers are sure that neither drones nor rockets will fly there. After all, Ukraine does not risk the civilian population.
