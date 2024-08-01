According to Petro Andryushchenko, the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, occupied by the criminal army of the Russian Federation, the Russian invaders continue to place military equipment in the residential quarters of the city, but the air defense systems have begun to be taken away from there.

Why are the Russian occupiers removing air defense from Mariupol

Andryushchenko emphasized that the Russian occupiers do not care about the safety of the city's residents, but they are afraid of the Ukrainian military exposing the locations of their own air defense systems.

He noted that incomprehensible things are happening with the placement of operational-tactical warehouses with ammunition.

The Russian army in occupied Mariupol

What is known about the strange actions of the Russians in occupied Mariupol

The Russians again began to form them directly in residential construction. We haven't seen this for almost a year. The last time this happened was during our counteroffensive, and now again, - emphasizes the adviser of the city occupied by the Russians.

According to him, it is currently difficult to answer what is forcing the Russian invaders to change their tactics.

However, they form a reserve in Mariupol.

In particular, Andryushchenko emphasized that units of Kadyrov's Chechen mercenaries were secretly brought to the city.

We have some hypotheses about what is going on. It seems that the Russians are looking very carefully in the direction of Ugledar and Rozivka, which are in Zaporozhye. In view of this, they are beginning to form a resource reserve base, in particular on the territory of Mariupol, - suggests the adviser to the mayor of the occupied city.